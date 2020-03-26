MANILA, Philippines – Philippine fashion designers have been helping the frontliners of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic by sewing surgical masks and personal protective equipment.

But what if you want to help by sewing masks masks yourself? Luckily, designer Santi Obcena has been sharing how he and his team make face masks through a video tutorial.

Santi and his team have been sewing masks for donation to frontliners.

Santi noted that before they started making the masks, he took into consideration which materials should be used to ensure its efficacy in protecting medical frontliners.

Check the process – including the kinds of material you need to use – in the tutorial below:

Obcena said that the mask is reusable and can be washed. He also reminded everyone to disinfect the filter of the mask with hydrogen peroxide solution after use. – Rappler.com