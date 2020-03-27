MANILA, Philippines – Fashion designer Ito Curata died on Thursday, March 26 after contacting pneumonia. He was 60 years old.

Close friends of the designer confirmed the news of his death.

Curata has dressed some of the country's socialites and politicians including former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

He has also dressed actress Sharon Stone, whose outfit was featured in a cover for Movieline magazine.

In 2019, he was one of the fashion designers, whose creations were shown at the first Miss Universe Philippines fashion show. – Rappler.com