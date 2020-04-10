MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines's top fashion magazines set aside their glossy and glamourous covers and put the spotlight on how the industry is helping fight the coronavirus.

Preview released two covers with the theme "Together We Stand, United In Hope." One cover illustrated by Ian Lacson Jethro showed a fashion designer and her team sewing PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) with the colors of the Philippine flag as a background. Another cover showed the sketch of a PPE with a white background, illustrated by Issa Barte.

"This month's cover story focuses on the fashion, beauty, and creative industry and their stories of hope and resilience during the time of COVID-19," the magazine's editor Isha Valles said in her letter to their readers.

Mega for its April-May cover compiled selfies and photos of past celebrity covers with the theme "Stronger Together #RISEPH." The magazine curated stories from stars, influencers, and designers, sharing their stories of hope and healing. It also released solo covers of each celebrity who took part in the project.

International publications have also tweaked their covers, paying tribute to frontliners and people battling the virus in various countries.

Vogue Italia went white for its April issue, while Vogue Portugal showed a couple with surgical masks on.

Elle France released a special cover paying tribute to the frontliners last March.

Vanity Fair also commissioned one of its photographers to take a photo story done in Italy.

Vogue España compiles drawings of kids as its cover.

As of April 9, the Philippines has recorded 4,076 cases of the virus. – Rappler.com