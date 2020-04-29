MANILA, Philippines – You might have noticed dozens of DIY face mask tutorials floating your social feed.

For those of us who sew but struggle with curved patterns, we dug up a pleated face mask tutorial by Alice Sarmiento, former faculty of the University of the Philippines Department of Clothing, Textiles, and Interior Design.

We animated Alice’s tutorial for your viewing pleasure.

For step-by-step images, you may view Alice’s Facebook post, featuring her cat, Fela Kewtie. – Rappler.com