MANILA, Philippines – The company behind Japanese clothing brand UNIQLO, Fast Retailing, announced that they be will be selling face masks this year at its Japan stores as demand for personal protection wear continues to spike worldwide because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Nikkei Asian Review report, Uniqlo's face masks will be made with their special AIRism fabric, which is usually used for their "breathable" undergarment line and "quick-drying" activewear.

Uniqlo's stretchy fabric is also anti-microbial, self-deodorizing, and stays cool to the touch. AIRIsm's "smart" base layer releases heat and moisture, and "adapts to any weather condition."

For now, the face masks will be available for purchase only at Uniqlo stores in Japan or on their website for just below a thousand yen. A launch date has yet to be announced.

As of May 25, 2020, Uniqlo has donated more than 10 million masks, 200,000 isolation gowns, and more than 100,000 functional innerwear items to Japan's local communities and medical institutions to help combat the fight against COVID-19.

As of the same day, Japan has lifted their nationwide state of emergency, but government officials are still urging the public to take extra caution. – Rappler.com