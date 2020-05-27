MANILA, Philippines – Clothing brand Bench teased its latest endorser on Wednesday, May 27 with a reference to the hit Korean drama Crash Landing On You.

"We won't let you move on. After months of keeping it a secret,⁠ the wait is almost over," the brand said on its social media pages.⠀

The teaser featured a camouflage print as its background – perhaps another reference to actor Hyun Bin's role as North Korean soldier Captain Ri.

Ahead of any official announcement, celebrities and fans of the show already lost their minds over the prospect of the South Korean heartthrob as a Bench endorser.

Crash Landing On You, which premiered in December 2019 tells the story of fashion empire owner Yoon Se-ri, who accidentally crash-lands in North Korea while paragliding. She meets Ri Jeong-hyuk, a captain of the North Korean army who hides and protects her as they figure out a way to return her to South Korea. The series also streamed on Netflix.

The show's finale had the highest viewership rating for its network tvN beating another K-drama sensation, Goblin. – Rappler.com