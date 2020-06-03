MANILA, Philippines – Ready your wallets because Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo will be opening its e-commerce platform in the Philippines by the 2nd half of 2020.

The platform will be available through Uniqlo's official Philippine site and its mobile app.

"The launch of the Uniqlo online store further strengthens our presence in the Philippines, and brings greater convenience to our customers here. An online store will provide local Uniqlo customers a faster and easier way of purchasing their favorite LifeWear items," Masayoshi Nakamura, chief operating officer of Uniqlo Philippines, said in a statement on Wednesday, June 3.

Uniqlo's online platform comes perfectly during a trying time: the coronavirus pandemic.

While quarantine restrictions have eased in most of the Philippines, physical distancing requirements make it difficult to visit malls, where most Uniqlo stores in the Philippines are located. Several of Uniqlo Philippines' stores have reopened as restrictions eased in parts of the country.

The Japan-based retailer didn't say when exactly its online shopping service would begin, but check out its official social media platforms and mobile app for updates. – Rappler.com