MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray can now say they own a piece from her go-to designer Mak Tumang.

The designer recently released a face mask line inspired by the iconic "lava" gown Catriona was wearing when she was crowned Miss Universe.

A set of 4 masks is available for P1,500 or P2,000 (if you want it in a signature box). There's also a beaded "Lava Luxe" mask that costs P25,000.

Many pageant fans were excited by the release of the mask, and people can be seen inquiring about it on Mak's Instagram. The P25,000 price tag for the "Lava Luxe" max however, did not sit well with some people.

"Not to invalidate Mak Tumang's artistry, but for 25k u could obviously buy more necessities than a piece of mask...I do hope that at least a part of the money he earns from this goes to those in need," said Twitter user @KuromiMerodii.

judging by how the quality looks from these pics.... this ain't it chief

not to invalidate mak tumang's artistry, but for 25k u could obviously buy more necessities than a piece of mask.....

I do hope that at least a part of the money he earns from this goes to those in need.. https://t.co/KoebuonnzC — Yesh #JunkTerrorLaw (@KuromiMerodii) July 4, 2020

"I love the creations of Mak Tumang but this?? Sis bakit?? Can it really protect you from the virus???" said another Twitter user, @inatooot.

I love the creations of Mak Tumang but this?? Sis bakit?? Can it really protect you from the virus??? https://t.co/BEzo131h0X — Ina #MassTestingNowPH (@inatooot) July 5, 2020

"People are dying, Mak Tumang," said twitter user @hhheeebbbaa_.

Others, however, jumped to the designer's defense, saying that people can choose to buy the mask or not.

"For those hating on this, I honestly see no problem with designers making the most out of their money and creativity during the pandemic," said Twitter user @Adam_Arceo. "People have the freedom to choose whether or not to buy something as expensive as this or opt to go with cheaper and medically approved ones."

For those hating on this, I honestly see no problem with designers making the most out of their money and creativity during the pandemic. People have the freedom to choose whether or not to buy something as expensive as this or opt to go with cheaper and medically approved ones. https://t.co/aWVHDzvX5u — Adam (@Adam_Arceo) July 5, 2020

In most places around the Philippines, people are required to wear face masks when they are out in public to protect others and themselves from the coronavirus. Many fashion designers and clothing brands have pivoted to manufacturing reusable masks to fill the demand. – Rappler.com