MANILA, Philippines – Design initiative Manila Takeout partnered with Filipino artists to create a limited edition line of t-shirts inspired by popular local restaurants, in support of the Philippine restaurant industry during the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, July 8, only 4 t-shirt designs are available for pre-orders, but more designs are to come.

The vintage-inspired Surf's Cup shirt (P800) is an ode to San Juan, La Union's beloved coffee shop El Union Coffee, designed by Metro Manila-based illustrator Betsy Cola.

The Miss En Place t-shirt (P800) is inspired by comfort food restaurant Wild Flour Bakery + Cafe and is designed by designer, illustrator, and owner of online brand Strange Mercy, Michelle.

The El Chupacabra t-shirt (P800) is inspired by Poblacion's beloved Mexican restaurant, and is designed by Marla Darwin, founder of Natural Selection Design.

There's also the Milky Way t-shirt (P800), a design inspired by the Makati kitchen and dairy bar hailing from the 1960s, created by graphic designer Dan Matutina.

All proceeds will be donated to the restaurants and their service teams.

Orders can be placed via Manila Takeout's online form. The P800 price tag includes delivery within Metro Manila; for orders outside of Metro Manila, an extra P100 will be incurred for shipping.

Interested to collaborate? Designers or local restaurants can get in touch with Manila Takeout via email at hello@manilatakeout.com. – Rappler.com