You can now add lettuce, tomato to McDonald’s burgers

The new veggie add-ons can be applied to these 5 McDonald's burgers!

MANILA, Philippines – Want to dress up your usual fast food burgers a bit? You can enjoy a “healthier”-ish spin with McDonald’s new Fresh ‘N Tasty line, which allows you to add fresh lettuce and tomato to five classic burgers!

Customers can get their veggie fix (but still indulge on fast food) by getting either the Burger McDo, Cheesy Burger McDo, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Double Cheeseburger, or Quarter Pounder with Cheese with an addition of fresh tomato slices and/or lettuce.

For extra lettuce and extra tomato, that’s an additional P15 each. For both the lettuce and tomato, that’s an additional P25 to your chosen burger. The veggies do add a crisp bite and freshness to the beef and chicken patties.

The Fresh ‘N Tasty Burgers are now available at all McDonald’s branches for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and McDelivery. – Rappler.com