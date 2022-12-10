Antonio’s Manila now open for lunch and dinner

The first Metro Manila branch of Tagaytay's iconic dining spot is a 'bar, bistro, and fine dining concept' in one modern space

MANILA, Philippines – The first Manila branch of Tagaytay iconic dining spot Antonio’s is officially open and currently accepting lunch and dinner reservations from Tuesdays to Sundays!

Antonio’s Manila, in partnership with luxury dealership PGA Cars, is an extension of the restaurant’s flagship Tagaytay home. It comes with a new concept of a bar, bistro, and fine dining in one modern, contemporary space.

It is open for meals at the mezzanine from Tuesdays to Sundays, with lunch seating at 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and dinner seating at 6 pm to 8:30 pm. The bar lounge is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm on Mondays, and until 11 pm on Tuesdays to Sundays.

On Antonio’s Manila’s fine dining menu are appetizers ranging in price from P600 to P960, like Raclette, Pate De Foie Gras, Roasted Veal Bone Marrow, Salmon Gravlax, Escargots De Bourgogne, and Dry-Aged Steak Tartare.

There’s also a customizable charcuterie board of various cold cuts and cheeses, and even two kinds of imported caviar, for P8,300 or P9,800. The Burrata Caprese Strawberry Salad, Tuna Confit Salad, and Fennel and Yogurt Salad range from P340 to P500.

The entrees, which range from P1,450 to P3,400, include Bouillabaisse, Grilled Chilean Sea Bass, Crab With Uni, Beef Cheek Goulash, Cola Spice Glazed Rack of Lamb, Dry-aged Pork Striploin, and Schweinshaxe.

You can also order dry-aged steaks per 100 grams in porterhouse, T-bone, or rib-eye cuts, with condiments like Antonio’s steak sauce and side dishes like Antonio’s mashed potato, among many other options.

Antonio’s Manila’s desserts are priced from P450 to P550, with choices like Dark Chocolate Soufflé, Seasonal Fruit Crumble, Baba Au Rum, and different Antonio’s ice cream flavors at P250 each.

The lounge bar’s bites menu include Cheeseburger Sliders (P1,900), Pate De Foie Gras, US Beef Tripe Salpicao, Pickled Ox Tongue, and Empanada, ranging from P360 to P890. You can also enjoy Classic Cocktails like Scofflaw, Gibson, Breakfast Martini, Paloma, Lychee Martini, Espresso Martini, Rum Old Fashioned, and Amaretto Sour at P500 each.

Antonio’s Manila, located along EDSA and beside PGA Cars and EDSA Beverage Design Group, is the first out-of-city branch of Antonio’s Tagaytay, since its founding by Chef Tonyboy Escalante 20 years ago. It is part of the Antonio’s Group of Restaurants, which also includes Breakfast at Antonio’s, Balay Dako, and Lanai Lounge.

To reserve a table at Antonio’s Manila, you can get in touch via 0985 221 6791. – Rappler.com