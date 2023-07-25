Antonio’s in Tagaytay closes temporarily

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Beloved Tagaytay restaurant Antonio’s is closing its doors…but only for now!

The upscale restaurant announced on social media that it would be closed temporarily starting Monday, July 24, to make way for “much-needed renovations.” Antonio’s Tagaytay is expected to re-open in the second week of September.

“To our dear patrons, we thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible,” Antonio’s wrote.

Since first opening in 2002, Antonio’s Tagaytay has become a popular dining destination for those visiting tourist spot Tagaytay City. Helmed by Tonyboy Escalante, the restaurant has been recognized as one of Asia’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2021 and 2022 and one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2015 for its elegant take on Filipino cuisine and idyllic ambiance.

Antonio’s is part of the Antonio’s Group of Restaurants, along with fellow Tagaytay dining spots Lanai Lounge, Balay Dako, Breakfast at Antonio’s, and Terraza Bar & Grill. In 2022, Antonio’s opened its first branch in Manila along EDSA in Mandaluyong. – Rappler.com