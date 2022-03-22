Antonio’s Tagaytay, Gallery By Chele part of Asia’s Best Restaurants for 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The list is (half) in, and the Philippines has made it yet again! The Asia’s Best Restaurants Academy has released their 51 to 100 list of Asia’s best restaurants for 2022, and we’ve got three well-known names representing the country: Antonio’s Tagaytay, Bonifacio Global City’s Gallery by Chele, and Makati City’s Toyo Eatery.

The three homegrown restaurants landed at 74th, 69th, and 94th place, respectively. Gallery by Chele was tied with Comorin, a restaurant in Gurugram, India.

In 2021, modern fine dining restaurant Gallery By Chele and Antonio’s in Tagaytay City were already among Asia’s 100 Best Restaurants, ranking in 90 and 84, respectively.

This is Toyo Eatery’s fourth consecutive year of being recognized by the academy. Chef Jordy Navarra’s restaurant ranked at 49th place in 2021, at 44th in 2020, and at 43rd in 2019.

Chefs Chele Gonzalez and Carlos Villaflor head Gallery By Chele. The restaurant’s modern cuisine is inspired by Spanish-European and Southeast Asian influences, as well as Chef Carlos’ Filipino heritage.

Antonio’s Tagaytay, founded by award-winning chef Tonyboy Escalante, is a getaway spot known for its refined, homey menu and romantic ambiance. Toyo Eatery opened in 2016 along Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City, and is known for their playful Filipino dishes that are “steeped in the country’s identity,” cohesively combining “familiar local flavors” with “modern presentations.”

Claiming the top three spots this year are China’s Jin Sha in Hangzhou, Taipei’s Adachi Sushi, and Hong Kong’s Seventh Son. Kuala Lumpur’s Eat and Cook won 2022’s One To Watch Award and placed at 81st.

According to the Asia’s Best Academy, this year’s 51-100 list spans the region and welcomes 25 new entries, “turning the the spotlight on the region’s emerging talent, as well as “the breadth and diversity of Asia’s gastronomic scene as well as new culinary trends.”

It’s the second time the academy released their list of Asian restaurant rankings from 51 to 100. The academy, comprised of over 300 culinary leaders from all over the world, will release the Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants list on Tuesday, March 29 via an online awards ceremony. – Rappler.com