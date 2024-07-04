LOOK: What to expect at Auro’s World Chocolate Fair from July 3 to 7

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Happening at S'Maison, the annual chocolate fair features pastries and desserts by local brands that only use Auro Chocolate!

MANILA, Philippines – For its fifth run, Auro’s World Chocolate Fair is taking chocoholics on a brand-new adventure – this time on a legendary quest into the Dragon’s Den!

The annual celebration of award-winning, bean-to-bar chocolatier Auro is happening from 10 am to 10 pm from July 3 to July 7 at the Mall Atrium of S’Maison, Conrad Manila, Seaside Boulevard, Pasay City. This year, 10 local vendors are serving innovative treats, drinks, and pastries, crafted with the finest Auro Chocolate products.

DRAGONS’ DEN. Guests enter through the central archway to the fair. Kila Orozco/Rappler

This year’s fair is dragon-themed, inspired by the release of House of the Dragon, adding a mythical and exciting element to the entrepreneur-led event.

“The dragon theme adds a layer of excitement and cultural richness to the fair,” Auro Chocolate co-founder Mark Ocampo said. “It’s not just about chocolate; it’s about creating memorable experiences that resonate with our heritage and traditions.”

Since the fair’s inception in 2019, Auro Chocolate continues to provide a platform for small businesses to showcase their products, highlighting Filipino farmers and local produce.

NEW EXPERIENCE. All sorts of chocolate in one location at Auro’s World Chcolate Fair at the Mall Atrium of S’Maison, Conrad Manila in Pasay City. Kila Orozco/Rappler

“It’s always really amazing to see the incredible level of creativity that people have in producing different chocolate products that continue to push the boundaries of quality,” Kelly Go, also an Auro Chocolate co-founder, said.

Auro Chocolate, Conrad Manila, Half Saints, Daniel Baker, But First Coffee, Bubu Bars, Mindful Indulgence, Doughmain, and Ciento Cookies take centerstage this year. Here’s what to expect!

Entering the dragons’ den

I enjoyed trying Auro Chocolate’s pastry bun and chocolate-coated peanuts. The chocolate pastry melted in my mouth, while the chocolate-coated peanuts provided a sweet yet healthy brainfood snack, perfect for munching on while driving or studying.

AURO CHOCOLATE CAFE AND KULTURA BOOTH. Photo by Kila Orozco/Rappler

Conrad Manila

CONRAD MANILA’S PASTRY OFFERINGS. Kila Orozco/Rappler

Conrad Hotel’s extensive pastry selection features Auro’s chocolate this time around. The bread loaves and crisp cookies had a nostalgic, chocolatey flavor, reminding me of fond childhood memories.

Half Saints

For the adventurous sweet tooth, check out the new Mango Siling Labuyo Dark Chocolate Truffle at the fair! Half Saints offers chocolate truffles and also a decadent Burnt Basque cheesecake this year.

TRUFFLE SELECTIONS BY HALF SAINTS. Photo by Kila Orozco/Rappler

Their creations include innovative flavors like Banana Langka Truffle and Coconut Pastillas-filled White Chocolate, highlighting their dedication to blending Filipino tastes with inventive culinary twists.

I tried their chocolate truffles – the nutty truffle stood out for me. The rich blend of pistachio nuts and chewy filling inside added a satisfying crunch that complemented the smooth chocolate exterior.

Daniel Baker

Have you heard of the Crookie? It’s a fusion of croissants and cookies, filled with a luscious double dark chocolate center.

CROOKIES AND AURO FUDGE BROWNIES BY DANIEL BAKER. Kila Orozco/Rappler

Co-founder Daniel Baker said his travels inspired him in France, so he introduced the crookie in the Philippines but infused it with local flavors such as ube (purple yam).

After the success of Daniel Baker’s Auro Crisps in last year’s fair, his selection is now joined by best-sellers like Auro Fudge Brownies and the distinctive Auro Double Dark Crookie.

The Auro Crisps deliver both crunch and chew, and a burst of decadent sweetness from Auro chocolate’s smooth flavors.

But First, Coffee

But First, Coffee offers chocolate-coffee blends such as Auro Chocolate Butterscotch, Auro Chocolate Strawberry, and Auro Chocolate Espresso.

I indulged in the Auro Chocolate Butterscotch – creamy milk layered on top and rich butterscotch at the bottom. I made sure to give it a gentle shake to mix the flavors.

Bubu Bars

DAIRY-FREE CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM BARS BY BUBU. Kila Orozco/Rappler

Founder Ria Soriano proudly introduced Bubu bars, handcrafted, dairy-free, vegan ice cream bars dipped in luxurious Auro chocolate. These treats cater specifically to health-conscious consumers, promising uncompromised quality and taste.

I tried the Auro Dark Chocolate Cacao Crunch, a vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free ice cream. It features a 64% Auro single-origin dark chocolate coating, complemented by cacao nibs and a generous sprinkle of Maldon sea salt. I could taste the difference of a “guilt-free” ice cream!

Mindful Indulgence

VEGAN TREATS FROM MINDFUL INDULGENCE. Kila Orozco/Rappler

Mindful Indulgence presents a variety of vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free treats, such as Faux Trix (vegan caramel shortbread) and peanut butter cups.

These creations arose from the owners’ quest for healthier dessert choices amid the pandemic, featuring simple ingredients like roasted peanuts and coconut sugar and inspired by founder Trix’s favorite childhood desserts.

I’m a big fan of matcha, and Mindful Indulgence’s Matcha Faux Trix tasted premium and not too grassy.

Doughmain

DOUGHMAIN’S DONUTS AND CHAMPORADO DONUT. Kila Orozco/Rappler

For a Filipino-inspired snack, consider trying Doughmain’s champorado (sweet chocolate rice porridge) donut! When asked if it pairs well with tuyo (dried fish), co-founders Kat and Joan enthusiastically responded, “Sure, why not!”

Inspired by classic Filipino desserts, their creations showcase distinctive flavors such as champorado (sweet chocolate rice porridge) and leche flan (Philippine creme caramel). Crafted using Auro chocolate, these gourmet donuts aim to blend local flavors sophisticatedly. Doughmain also surprises with inventive offerings like the Wagyu cheeseburger donut, which combines sweet and savory elements.

I had the chance to try their champorado donut, and it was a treat. The donut had a satisfying crunch, and it felt like having champorado in donut form.

Ciento Cookies

CIENTO COOKIES ON DISPLAY. Kila Orozco/Rappler

“Ciento,” meaning “hundred,” embodies the essence of this vibrant cookie brand. They meticulously handcraft each batch in small servings – precisely a hundred grams – to ensure the same taste and quality in every bite.

Danice, the founder, shared that the brand concept was inspired by her 18th birthday theme.

I have a deep affection for cookies; they’re the first thing I seek when stepping into a coffee shop or grocery store. Ciento’s festive Birthday Bash cookie became a favorite; it made me consider opting for a birthday cookie instead of a birthday cake.

In July last year, Auro celebrated the fair in the same location. – Kila Orozco/Rappler.com

Kila Orozco is a Rappler intern.