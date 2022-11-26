One last scoop: Baskin-Robbins to close down permanently in PH

In not-so-cool news: the international ice cream parlor chain is shutting down all its Philippine branches very soon.

MANILA, Philippines – Here’s some not-so-cool news, sweet tooths – international ice cream parlor chain Baskin-Robbins will be serving up its last scoop for Philippine customers on December 31, 2022.

The company announced its closure in a short Facebook post on Saturday, November 26, explaining that all its Metro Manila branches will be permanently closed starting next year. No official reason was divulged regarding the brand’s country-wide closure.

As a gesture of thanks for its valued patronage over the years, Baskin-Robbins is “pleased to offer a range of promos from November 26 to December 31,” such as an additional free scoop for any junior/value scoop purchase; a buy-one-take-one on all pints, quarts, and half gallons; and a price of P3,500 for a party tub of 86 scoops.

“Once again, thank you very much for everything. It’s been an honor to be of service to all of you,” Baskin-Robbins wrote.

The beloved ice cream chain has been in the Philippines for almost a decade, having put up over multiple branches in the country, each one with its signature free taste tests by the counter and ordering by the scoop. According to an April Facebook post, Baskin-Robbins branches are located in Glorietta 2, Solenad, Bonifacio High Street, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Mall the 30th, SM Aura, SM Dasmarinas, and SM Pampanga.

Baskin-Robbins is one of the world’s largest chains of ice cream specialty shops, with nearly 7,000 locations in nearly 50 countries. – Rappler.com