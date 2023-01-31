In 16th place! Bibingka one of Best Cakes in the World, according to Taste Atlas

Bibingka supremacy! The famous kakanin is the only Filipino staple to make it on the list.

MANILA, Philippines – Another year, another Taste Atlas list! For 2023, bibingka has made it yet again on the Best Cakes in the World list, landing in 16th place out of 50 international contenders.

The well-loved Filipino kakanin moves down three spots from last year’s 13th ranking. This year, bibingka has a 4.4 rating, besting other famous desserts like Spain’s Basque Cheesecake, Tres Leches Cake, Coconut Cake, the French Kouign-Amann, USA’s Mississippi Mud Pie, Australia’s Lamington, and the UK’s Victoria Sponge and Lemon Drizzle Cake.

Russia’s Medovik lands in first place this year, a multi-layer “honey cake” that uses honey and smetana or condensed milk, as well as flour, sugar, and eggs. In fourth place is the Japanese cheesecake, followed by Argentina’s Chocotorta, Poland’s Karpatka, Marcinek, and USA’s New York-Style Cheesecake and Molten Chocolate Cake in 12th and 13th places, respectively.

In its simplest form, bibingka typically consists of rice flour, water, eggs, coconut milk, butter, cheese, and shaved coconut, with the modern addition of red egg slivers, among other sweet and savory toppings. According to Taste Atlas, bibingka was initially prepared in clay pots that were lined with banana leaves, which would “impart a distinctive, smoky flavor to the dish.”

“This original Filipino delicacy is usually associated with Christmas time, and it is traditionally enjoyed after the mass on Christmas Day. Bibingka is also often served for breakfast,” Taste Atlas added.

In December 2021, bibingka snagged the 65th spot on Taste Atlas’ 100 Best Dishes in the World list at 4.4 stars, alongside lugaw, kesong puti, and lechon.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Rappler.com