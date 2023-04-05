6 Bistro Group restos to open at Estancia Mall in April

Randy's Donuts, Italianni's, Denny's, TGIFridays, and more – all in one location in Ortigas

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to dining options at Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons, Ortigas City, the more, the merrier! Local restaurant arm The Bistro Group announced the opening of six new restaurants in two areas starting April.

ITALIANNI’S ESTANCIA. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

All-day breakfast joint Denny’s Philippines and LA-based donut chain Randy’s Donuts opened on April 1 at the ground floor of the East Wing, while Italianni’s opened on April 3 in the same area.

RANDY’S DONUTS CAFE. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

Three other restaurants – American-style food chain TGIFridays, steak and ribs joint Texas Roadhouse, and Asian resto Modern Shang – are set to open after Holy Week. TGIFridays will be located at The Royalton, Capitol Commons, and Modern Shang and Texas Roadhouse will be at the ground floor of the East Wing.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE RESTAURANT. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

TGIFRIDAYS EXTERIORS. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

MODERN SHANG INTERIORS. Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

The Bistro Group recently brought American-Italian restaurant chain Olive Garden to the Philippines in 2022, and is set to bring in Brazil’s famous steakhouse Fogo de Chão to the country in 2023. The group is also behind other franchises like Hard Rock Café, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Fish & Co. – Rappler.com