What’s brewing? BGC’s first Coffee Festival happening in September

Get ready for a weekend of coffee, latte art, music, art, and more!

MANILA, Philippines – Who’s up for some coffee, art, and biking? Bonifacio Global City is merging all three passions into one event for its first Coffee Festival, happening from Saturday, September 10 to Sunday, September 11.

The festival will be stationed along Bonifacio High Street South on 28th Street (near the Jordan store). Coffee-cianados can expect free treats, brewing tricks, and latte art demos from the different pop-up stalls of well-loved local cafes like Because Coffee, Luntian by Luna, Knotty, 24 Bakeshop, La Marzocco-Yardstick Coffee, El Union, and even Nespresso.

Guests can also witness the Philippine AeroPress Championship Competition, which is the country’s qualifying event for the World AeroPress Championship, and a brewing demo by 2021’s Philippine Brewers Cup Champion. Aside from coffee-related activities, there will also be live musical performances by August Wahh, bird., Ena Mori, and Party Pace, as well as live paintings by street artists.

The BGC Coffee Festival’s second day is all about knowledge – workshops and chats on local coffee production, cafe culture, coffee science, art, and cycling will be held, as well as a fun “latte art throwdown” where baristas will compete with one another for the best latte art in front of an audience.

The BGC Coffee Festival is free of charge. – Rappler.com