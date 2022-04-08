Brothers Burger goes plant-based with new Veggie Burger line

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a meat-eater practicing #MeatlessMondays or a vegetarian looking for a burger fix, Brothers Burger has joined the plant-based movement with the launch of their new Brothers Veggie Burger line, made with 100% flame-grilled, plant-based patties.

The Brothers Veggie Burger line highlights a hefty and juicy burger patty with 100% plant-based meat that is made of soy protein, vegetable oil, fresh onion, and combined with natural flavors. The veggie burgers still carry the same components as Brothers Burgers’ signature burgers, which include fluffy, soft buns, crisp vegetables, and an array of loaded toppings.

The Veggie Burger line is made up of five burgers: the standard Original Brothers Veggie Burger, Double Veggie Burger, Blues Veggie Burger, Veggie Ranchero Burger, and Onion Mushroom Melt Veggie Burger, which all come with your personal choice of sides.

The standard Original Brothers Veggie Burger is priced at P275, bringing in the OG flavors of the Original Brothers Burger with a healthier and lighter taste care of the veggie patty. Meanwhile, the Double Veggie Burger has a double-patty combo that you can get at P450.

The Blues Veggie Burger costs P325, and carries Brothers Burger’s iconic combination of danish blue cheese sauce, sautéed mushrooms, and their house special dijonnaise. The Veggie Ranchero Burger (P325) is packed with toppings, and has barbeque sauce, melted cheese, and crispy onion rings all in one burger. Lastly, the Onion Mushroom Melt Veggie Burger (P325) includes sautéed mushrooms and sautéed onions.

These healthier alternatives are here to stay for good! Customers can get them for dine-in and takeout in Brothers Burger stores, or for delivery via GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick-a-roo, and Brothers Burger’s website.

Brothers Burger has branches at Trinoma Mall, Ayala Malls the 30th, Bonifacio High Street, NLEX Drive&Dine, Filoil Flying V Centre, and WH Taft, as well as express stores all over Metro Manila. – Steph Arnaldo and Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern.