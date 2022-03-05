Party with BTS! BT21 cakes now available at Goldilocks

Enjoy a slice of BTS happiness! Which of these sweet BT21 cuties are you going to choose?

MANILA, Philippines – Here’s another way to make that BTS viewing party (or even your own BTS-themed birthday party) even sweeter – with adorable BT21 cakes by Goldilocks, designed after your favorite UNIVERSTAR cuties.

The local bakeshop released the complete “Celebrate with BT21: Special Edition” line on Saturday, March 5, designed after the K-pop group’s seven BT21 characters: KOYA (RM), RJ (Jin), COOKY (Jungkook), SHOOKY (Suga), MANG (J-Hope), TATA (V), and CHIMMY (Jimin). There’s even a VAN cake, representing BT21’s space robot protector.

The 7″ round butter cake covered in fondant costs P1,200, regardless of which BT21 character you choose. These BT21 cakes are also officially licensed in the Philippines.

Customers have to order them in advance, with a minimum lead time of three days. Goldilocks’ BT21 Cakes can be ordered via Goldilocks’ Viber group. – Rappler.com