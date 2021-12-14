Just add ‘Butter’: These buns inspired by BTS are hot in more ways than one

BUNS OUT. The bakery sells mochi buns inspired by Jimin's cheeks. Courtesy of Buns Out MNL

Buns Out Manila releases buns in honor of each member of BTS celebrating their birthday

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve ever dreamt of taking a bite out of Jimin’s cheeks or Jungkook’s abs, here’s your chance – a new bakery is offering your favorite BTS bias – in bun form.

Buns Out MNL is run by four ARMY friends who started the business around the time of Jungkook’s birthday in September. They decided to pay tribute to Jimin’s abs with, what else, but Hokkaido Milk buns, packaged in a special box to get their idea across.

HOT BUNS. Jungkook’s abs come in the form of Hokkaido Milk buns. Courtesy of Buns Out MNL

Since then, they’ve released buns for each BTS member based on their birthdays, highlighting different body parts: RM’s chest as Char Siu buns, Jimin’s cheeks as Mochi buns, and Jin’s shoulders as Ham and Cheese buns.

YUMMY. Char Siu buns form RM’s chest. Courtesy of Buns Out MNL

SERVED HOT. Jin’s shoulders inspire these ham and cheese buns. Courtesy of Buns Out MNL

These buns go towards a good cause too – part of the profits are donated to a chosen beneficiary, given under the name of the BTS member.

Buns Out is set to release their V-inspired buns soon, in time for his December 30 birthday. Check out their Instagram page to know more! – Rappler.com