Burger King goes plant-based again with meat-free chicken sandwich

MANILA, Philippines – After the successful launch of Burger King’s Plant-Based Whopper in November 2020, the fast food chain is back on the meat-free train with its new Burger King Plant-Based X-tra Long Chicken Sandwich!

The meat-free version of the famous chicken sandwich is a worthy substitute for flexitarians, vegetarians, or meat-eaters looking for the Burger King chicken sandwich experience – fresh lettuce; garlicky-tangy, creamy mayo that’s also plant-based; and soft sesame seed buns – just sans the greasy chicken fillet!

Photo courtesy of Burger King

Instead, the Plant-Based X-tra Long Chicken features a crispy, six-inch plant-based “chicken” patty made by The Vegetarian Butcher. Because of its golden-brown coating, it looks and feels very similar to the real thing, and the meat (although not as salty as real chicken) is tender, juicy, and soft on the inside. It works well with the rest of the Burger King sandwich works.

The new Plant-Based X-tra Long Chicken has been available since March in all Burger King stores nationwide. You can get it for dine-in, takeout, delivery, GrabFood, and foodpanda. – Rappler.com