Basque and you shall receive! Enjoy burnt Basque cheesecake ice cream from Basque MNL

Basque in the glory of your new favorite dessert!

MANILA, Philippines – Home-based burnt Basque cheesecake shop Basque MNL just introduced two new flavors to their cheesecake ice cream collection, and we’re getting chills!

The bakery, which was founded in the pandemic and grew famous for being one of the first to sell the trendy burnt Basque cheesecake, offers a Burnt Cheesecake Ice Cream (P400) that tastes just like the ice cream version of their flagship product. The mildly sweet and creamy pint has substantial bits of Basque MNL’s signature burnt Basque cheesecake incorporated into a light base of cream cheese, milk, cream, and sugar.

BASQUE CHEESECAKE. Photo courtesy of Basque MNL

For vanilla purists, the Madagascar Vanilla (P350) is a creamy concoction of cream, milk, vanilla extract, and Madagascar vanilla bean pods for a more authentic vanilla taste that’s sweeter.

The Salted Cream Cheese (P350) is similar to quezo ice cream, but a tad saltier – it makes use of cream cheese, cream, milk, and salt to give it a savory profile.

If you love dark chocolate like I do, the creamy Dark Chocolate Ice Cream (P350) should be your chosen flavor! The rich and deep dark chocolate flavor owes itself to the 70% cocoa used, mixed with cream, milk, and sugar to temper its strength. The crunchy chocolate shavings incorporated into the ice cream add much-appreciated texture.

“We’ve been developing this ice cream recipe for years now and now we’re proud to say we’ve finally perfected it. We’re also looking forward to adding more flavors to our collection soon,” Basque MNL told Rappler.

Basque MNL is an online home-based food business that started in June 2020. Their famous burnt Basque cheesecakes are handmade using European cream cheese, native eggs, and whole cream. With the virality of Basque cheesecakes at the time, owner Frances Lim and her family saw themselves devoting their days to fulfill more orders from customers.

Basque MNL has also ventured into selling spice kits and garnish sets for your gin and tonic and other cocktails.

You can order from Basque MNL through their Facebook and Instagram pages, website, or Viber at 0917-583-5588. – Rappler.com