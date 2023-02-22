Get a kilo of red onions for P170 from Mindoro and Nueva Ecija farmers

MANILA, Philippines – Let’s support our red onion farmers! You can now buy a kilo of locally-grown red onions for P170 directly from Mindoro and Nueva Ecija farmers through the non-profit initiative of SUKI Network (Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan).

Pre-orders via Google Forms are now open for two batches on February 25 and March 3. Pick-ups will begin on March 4, 1-5 pm, at 56 K-9th, West Kamias, Quezon City. Payment can be done via Gcash or BDO bank transfer.

SUKI Network encourages direct producer-to-consumer buys to better support the farmers, “instead of them being forced to sell to abusive middlemen and traders at a miserably low farm gate price range of P7 to P50 per kilo.” Customers can also buy in bulk of up to 20 kgs (1 sack) at P150 per kilo. SUKI Network recommends bulk buys for canteens, stores, or community donations.

On February 9, SUKI Network and UMA Pilipinas (Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura) opened pre-orders for white onions at P180 a kilo from Nueva Ecija. – Rappler.com