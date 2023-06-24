Unleash your inner artist! Paint your own cake at this DIY cake decor workshop

MANILA, Philippines – A vibrant and creative afternoon awaited me last Saturday, June 17, in Pasig City at A Celebration of Colors: Cake Painting Workshop, an intimate DIY event hosted by local vegan business Cake ni Maria. The workshop, which was in partnership with Hue Coffee in SM Megamall, gathered sweet tooths, budding artists, and newbies like myself for a first-time artistic experience I thoroughly enjoyed.

Workshop Participants.

Under the guidance of baker, painter, and Cake ni Maria owner Cristina Cunanan, participants were introduced to the techniques and tools of cake painting. Blank canvases of vegan cakes were laid out on the shared workstations with edible paints and brushes. With no rules, attendees were encouraged to embark on a personal journey of creativity.

A first-timer’s experience

Attending Cake ni Maria’s cake decor workshop, I came in not knowing what to expect, especially as someone with no semblance of color sense or artistic creativity.

Painting Process.

We arrived at Hue Coffee at 10 am, and we were immediately greeted by their staff, who took our orders for the snack and drinks that came with the workshop.

Cake and the Workshop Inclusions. Photo by Jacob Maquiling

Each attendee had in front of them a six-inch square white vegan cake, an easel stand for the cake, an apron, and painting materials, which included food colors, a paintbrush, a painting cup, and a mixing palette.

Cristina first introduced us to the vegan cakes by emphasizing that the cake we were about to paint was vegan and made of dairy-free fondant, which provides an ideal canvas for painting.

Throughout the workshop, Cristina offered personalized guidance and support, ensuring that every participant received individual attention. She shared her invaluable tips and tricks, demonstrating how to blend colors seamlessly, create depth and texture, and add intricate details that make the cakes come to life.

Painting My Own Cake. Photo by Cake ni Maria

Initially, by looking at the colors that I had and with my design inspiration in mind, I was planning to paint something as simple as balloons, thinking it would be a walk in a park for a beginner.

FIRST ATTEMPT. Photo by Jacob Maquiling

However, as a first-time painter, things were bound to go wrong, given my limited experience with colors and brushes. Instead of dwelling on my wrong strokes, I decided to go rogue and see what abstract outcome my strokes could do.

Even then, I was still unsatisfied with my work. I decided to just feel it out and let the strokes speak for themselves, and let my imagination flow.

FINAL OUTCOME. Photo by Jacob Maquiling

By adding doses of yellow, white, and blue into the mix, I just let the colors mix together and see where things would go. At some point, I felt that “less is more” and adding more into it would only create more chaos. I finally said “enough” and put down my brush, and said that I’m done!

The end result

So I finally did it! An abstract cake painting heavily reliant on green, with hints of brown, red, green and white. Though I didn’t really get what I did, or what it seemed to mean, at that point, I was feeling great with how it looked. As a beginner, I didn’t think it would be this easy. All you really need to have is a hint of creativity and sense of inspiration.

The workshop itself was a delightful and accessible experience, catering to both seasoned bakers and newcomers alike. Don’t worry if you are a first-time painter, as the instructions are very easy to follow and all you need is the willpower to bring your vision to life.

FINAL PRODUCTS. Photo from Cake ni Maria

Vegan pastry business Cake ni Maria is the brainchild of baker-entrepreneur Cristina Cunanan, who has been serving customers for the past three years. The motivation behind this endeavor is deeply personal and rooted in compassion.

Cristina is legally blind, and her father’s heart ailment reinforced her resolve to create a space where people with health conditions can still indulge in desserts and pastries without compromise.

Being vegan means that her cakes do not have eggs or any dairy products, making them suitable for consumers with a vegan or vegetarian diet, and those with dietary restrictions.

Looking into the future, Cake ni Maria plans to offer more cake painting workshops and DIY opportunities for dessert enthusiasts to hone their artistic talents. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a curious novice, these interactive workshops are a fun gateway to the world of vegan cake painting!

Cake ni Maria specializes in painted and sculpted cakes. You can also order ready-to-eat, customized versions. Orders and reservations can be made through their Instagram page. – Rappler.com

Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.