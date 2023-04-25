Enjoying this Caramel Brazo De Mercedes by this Quezon City bakery is a piece of cake

MANILA, Philippines – If you thought your favorite brazo de mercedes cake couldn’t get any better, maybe it’s time to rethink that. If you’ve never had it with caramel, today’s the day to do so with local biz Pasteleria MNL’s best-selling Brazo con Caramel Cake!

The Quezon City bakery offers a towering Brazo con Caramel Cake that features a signature fluffy brazo de mercedes but with thicker layers of soft meringue, yema custard in the middle, and a dousing of smooth, homemade caramel sauce on top. It sounds decadent (and indeed it is delicious), but it’s not overly sweet, rich, or nakakaumay. The melt-in-your-mouth, airy meringue tempers the thick yema, while the dynamic caramel-yema duo adds serious mouth tingles to the sweet experience.

Just note that it’s a delicate cake that needs to be refrigerated all times – a few minutes in the heat and the layers become susceptible to collapsing or sliding off.

Pasteleria’s Brazo con Caramel Cake comes in four sizes: heart (P1,400); round (P1,400); 8″ x 10” (P1,080) and 10”x 14” (P2,005). Pasteleria MNL is known online for their crazy designs, out-of-the-box requests, and cheeky dedications, so you can add as many designs you want for an additional fee. You can even add chocolates and candies like caramel-dipped strawberries, cereals, Ferrero Rocher, salted pretzels, Reese’s bites, and more.

For an equally yummy version that’s easier to share, Pasteleria MNL’s Brazo con Caramel Cups do the trick. It’s the same concept (just in cupcake form), and they come in a box of 6 (P435), box of 12 (P785), and box of 24 (P1,515). You can have them with roasted sliced almonds on top (P350), which I would recommend for a welcome crunch to the cloud-like dessert.

Pasteleria MNL’s cakes are typically made with butter, milk, flour, eggs, sugar, and vanilla. They have no preservatives and can last up to seven days (or even more) if stores and chilled properly in the refrigerator.

Pasteleria MNL, which was founded by home baker Ces Lopez in 2009, is also known for their affordable caramel cakes, which were introduced in 2019-2020. The family-owned business rose to viral fame for allowing icing portraits, dedications, and messages that were witty, naughty, or profound, designed on their caramel cakes. Some are as short as a few letters to others as long as a whole letter or song. Pasteleria’s flagship product, the Brazo Bars with different fillings, were what kickstarted Ces’ baking reputation.

Pasteleria MNL is located along Dexter Street, Project 8, Quezon City. They’re open daily for orders through Pasteleria’s website, Grabmart, or Instagram. – Rappler.com