Crazy for caramel? Try caramel chocolate cake by this Las Piñas home bakery ASAP!

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a sucker for silky, decadent caramel and are a certified chocoholic, there’s a new homemade cake in town that should be next on your must-try list – Moonchild’s latest Creamy Caramel Cake!

Photo courtesy of Moonchild

The Las Piñas home bakery’s new sweet offering is a dream for fans of moist chocolate cake and the mild burnt sugar goodness of caramel. The moist, soft chiffon cake is topped with a thick layer of smooth, creamy, and silky premium caramel ganache that’s not too sweet but still indulgent. Every bite guarantees mouth tingles, sans any umay.

Photo courtesy of Moonchild

It’s a balanced dessert in terms of sweetness and texture, and easily appeases dessert lovers who aren’t fond of overly sweet cakes, but still want that decadent hit of caramel and chocolate cohesively melding together.

You can store the cake for up to 12 hours at room temperature (as long as it isn’t directly exposed to heat). It’s good in the refrigerator for a week, and a month in the freezer. It tastes best at room temperature, so eat it right away! You can also microwave your slice for a few seconds to get that caramel ganache thick and gooey again.

Photo courtesy of Moonchild

Moonchild’s newest best-seller follows home baker Lea Sawali’s first hit dessert – the simple yet sinful chocolate cake – which has a thick chocolate ganache on top instead.

“Amongst the people who have grown to love our decadent chocolate cake, we have found a significant number of caramel lovers that were clamoring for a new caramel variant, that’s why we decided to push through with it,” Lea told Rappler.

Moonchild’s Creamy Caramel Cake costs P395 for the small size (which you can honestly finish in one sitting) and P745 for the large. It’s been available since March 8.

Moonchild by Lea Sawali is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm. The main hub is located in BF Resort, Las Piñas City. Customers can place their orders via Moonchild’s website. – Rappler.com