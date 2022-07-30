Cebu’s Vicio: Budget-friendly steaks, wagyu beef cubes

For fancy yet affordable date nights, try this urban steakhouse at the Cebu Business Park!

CEBU, Philippines – If you’ve been around Cebu Business Park, then you’ve probably heard of a busy diner that’s serving the most affordable Rib Eyes and Wagyu Beef Cubes in Acacia Street – Vicio.

Vicio comes from the Filipino word bisyo or vice. This term also represents the central focus of what the steakhouse wants to stand for: “The ultimate food vice.”

“When we came up with Vicio, it was still 2018 but at the time we couldn’t come up with a recipe or a set menu that would stand out,” Vicio co-owner Rhea Jenn told Rappler.

According to Jenn, the owners finally managed to establish a brick-and-mortar in early 2021 but doubted if they could make ends meet with high rental costs. This was until they decided to get “creative” with their menu.

“We noticed that the usual price of steaks here in Cebu was really expensive and was something you could only eat during special occasions. So we thought why not make a budget-friendly steak,” she said.

This eventually brought in more guests to the place, the owners said, ranging from friends gathering for a couple of drinks and families having a nice al fresco lunch to couples celebrating their first anniversary and even those proposing to their significant others.

“We want to give people a chance to try. We want to be remembered for our steaks that you can eat every day kay kaya ra man sa budget (because it fits the budget),” Jenn added.

BEGINNINGS. Co-owners Rhea Jenn (left) and April Awa (right) originally established the diner in a neighborhood in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City, but they closed it down due to the pandemic. Photo by John Sitchon

Their premium steaks are of course, worth every penny, coming directly from Australian grass-fed cattle. The steaks are always served with a healthy amount of Java rice and mixed veggies.

The best part is the experience. The staff will bring you your meal and pour over “ala Aristocrat-style” Vicio’s delicious signature gravy.

A favorite among many Vicio patrons is the Sizzling Super Steak Meal, priced at P410. Guests who order this can choose between 400 grams of T-bone or porterhouse steak. It’s always served with three pieces of wagyu cubes.

SUPER STEAK. Jenn told Rappler that Vicio would often meet guests who are willing to park and wait along Acacia Street just to try the premium steaks and the Super Steak meal. (Photo from John Sitchon)

There’s also an authentic Japanese Wagyu Cubes Meal, priced at P310, that serves eight pieces of wagyu cubes. The owners noted that this is an ideal meal for children and senior citizens who might prefer softer bites.

WAGYU BEEF. Vicio serves authentic Japanese wagyu beef cubes that are cooked to perfection. (Photo from John Sitchon)

Guests can also order other meat varieties like the Hungarian Sausage Meal, the Pork Belly Meal, and the T-Bone/Porterhouse Meal for P199 each. They also serve Sizzling Sisig, which is great for barkada gatherings, for P210.

SISIG. Many barkadas come to Vicio to order the Sizzling Sisig and pair it with a bucket of beer, worth P399. (Photo from John Sitchon)

But that’s not all! If you like coffee then there’s the Coffee Cloud, which is a delicious warm brew that’s topped with a suspended stick of cotton candy. You can get this with churros for P159.

COFFEE CLOUD. The floating piece of cotton candy is meant to appear as a cloud. (Photo from John Sitchon)

For dessert, you can try the Sizzling Ciasto – a freshly-baked chocolate cake served with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and melted chocolate – for P169.

CAKE. Ciasto is the Polish word for cake. (Photo from John Sitchon)

You can also purchase frozen meat directly from Vicio.

Vicio’s branch on Acacia Street, Cebu City, is open from 11 am to 11 pm. They’re set to open a new branch in the Bonifacio District, along F. Cabahug St. in Cebu City.

If you’d like to book a seat or order a meal, you can message them on the Vicio official Facebook page or call at 0948 983 5111. – Rappler.com