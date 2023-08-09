‘Time to move on’: Zubuchon to close Manila branches in August

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This lechon is moving on! Cebu-based brand Zubuchon shares the reasons for its Manila-wide closure.

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu-based lechon restaurant Zubuchon is saying goodbye to its Manila outposts and “huge commissary” starting August.

Zubchon announced its Manila-wide closure on Facebook on Tuesday, August 8, and said that a majority of its Manila team “have been placed in other good positions” prior to the announcement.

Zubuchon’s Southmall branch will be the first to go on August 13, followed by the Centris branch on August 18, The Rise on August 25, and SM Megamall on August 28.

Zubuchon’s Cebu branches will remain open, with the management hoping “to continue expanding there.” Zubuchon is located at SM Seaside City Cebu, Pacific Mall, Pueblo Verde, and SM City Cebu.

“We feel Zubuchon has achieved many of its original goals over the last 14 years, but a pandemic (through which we supported as many staff as possible), an extremely disruptive ASF/Swine Flu pandemic (we only use local backyard raised pigs for lechon), absurd commodity prices, and other issues have made us rethink our desire to invest in any further expansion in Manila,” Zubuchon explained, while thanking its patrons over the years.

Zubuchon is known for its signature Cebu lechon, made with “local ingredients whenever possible” such as natural sea salt, native coconut vinegar, freshly squeezed coconut milk, millet, rice, seafood, and backyard-raised pigs. Its lechon is made without any MSG, food coloring, or chemical preservatives.

The name comes from “Zulu,” which is how 16th century maps would refer to the island of Cebu, combined with “chon” from lechon. – Rappler.com