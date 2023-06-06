LOOK: These homemade cheesecake bites by this Manila bakery come in 3 flavors

These bite-sized cheesecakes are coated in either milk chocolate, white chocolate, or cookies and cream!

MANILA, Philippines – Fancy a bite-sized version of your favorite cheesecake, covered in your choice of chocolate? The bite is right from local home-based bakery Bites Manila and their hero product: Cheesecake Bites.

Made from the “finest ingredients” like imported chocolate from Switzerland, these Cheesecake Bites feature bite-sized cubes of a classic New York-style cheesecake that’s a bit dense and crumbly, covered in hardened chocolate in either milk, white, or cookies and cream flavors.

If you’re into sweet cheesecake-topping combos, the latter two flavors would work for you, as the cookies and cream flavor has bits of Oreo cookies embedded in the chocolate. As a fan of dark chocolate, I actually preferred the milk chocolate variant. The Cheesecake Bites easily melt in your mouth and each piece is easy to pop in your mouth as a frozen dessert or on-the-go treat. Just remember to keep them frozen in the freezer!

All three Cheesecake Bites flavors cost P229 per pack. They are made from cheese culture, milk, cream, salt, cookies, German milk chocolate, and sugar.

Bites Manila was founded in October 2022 and is located in Vito Cruz, Malate, Manila. They offer same-day delivery on a pre-order basis – just stay posted on Bites Manila’s Facebook page for restocks and message them for orders. – Rappler.com