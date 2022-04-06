LOOK: The Cheesecake Factory ice cream pints now available in PH

Cool news! These cheesecake ice cream pints come in 5 flavors, including Birthday Cake and Cookies and Cream.

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a fan of The Cheesecake Factory’s world-famous New York cheesecakes, then an ice cream version sure sounds like the next best thing!

The Cheesecake Factory’s ice cream pints are now available to purchase in the Philippines through S&R Membership stores around Metro Manila. For P399 (buy two, take one), you can choose from any of the five flavors until April 10.

The signature cheesecake ice cream base is made from a special cream cheese blend with sour cream. The Original flavor has graham swirls; Cookies and Cream has chocolate cookie swirls; Chocolate has chocolate fudge swirls; Strawberry has strawberry and graham swirls; and the Birthday Cake includes cake pieces, swirls of icing, and candy sprinkles.

You can also get The Cheesecake Factory’s whole frozen cheesecakes from S&R. Since December 2019, they’ve also been available to order from Tim Hortons’ stores nationwide.

The Cheesecake Factory’s first branch was founded in 1978 in Beverly Hills, California. – Rappler.com