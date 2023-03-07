Puto, ang sarap! Try Cheesy Salted Egg Puto, Sweet Corn Puto by this Quezon City home bakery

These unique and homemade puto variants will puto smile on your face!

MANILA, Philippines – Soft, fluffy, cute, and cheesy – who doesn’t love a good puto?

Different takes on the quintessential Filipino steamed kakanin (rice cake) exist, including home bakery Clarie’s Cheesy Salted Egg Puto, which includes a salted egg dip alongside homemade cheese puto. It’s already a good puto on its own – dense but soft (not airy, like some puto), slightly sweet with a chunk of cheese – made even better and more unique with Clarie’s smooth, umami-rich salted egg dip drizzled on top. You’ll definitely want to take a puto of this!

Clarie’s also offers an interesting and a-maize-ing Sweet Corn Puto with Creamy Corn Dip that’s a must-try if you’re a fan of puto and sweet corn – the puto itself is sweet and embedded with real corn kernels for an extra bite, and the creamy corn dip is like a sweeter version of cream of corn soup (it works, I promise).

Both variants are flavorful and filling, and make for a good merienda paired with Clarie’s Cold Kape (P120), homemade sweet and milky iced coffee in a bottle.

Family-owned home bakery Clarie’s was founded in the pandemic, after owner Clarie and her partner were discussing weird food combinations. Puto with salted egg? What about sweet corn?

“I was proud of my newly discovered talent in cooking and baking then, so supported by the playful mind of my partner, we decided to recreate the classic Filipino delicacy with a twist,” Clarie told Rappler.

Clarie’s Cheesy Salted Egg Puto of 17 medium-sized pieces with 60ml or 90ml salted egg dip costs P200 or P220, respectively. You can order an additional salted egg dip at P45 each. The Corn Puto with Creamy Corn Dip costs P265, with an extra dip at P50 each (FYI: this isn’t available on Sundays).

Clarie recommends to place your orders in advance via online form as daily slots can get filled quickly. Everything is freshly-baked every day. Clarie’s is located along D. Tuazon St. Quezon City. – Rappler.com