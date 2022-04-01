Namit! CIBO opens first branch in Bacolod City

OPENING. CIBO opened its first branch in Bacolod City in March.

Ciao, Bacolod! CIBO officially opens its first ever store outside Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – Ciaos and “namits” are in order, because CIBO has finally touched down in Bacolod City! The homegrown Italian restaurant founded by chef Margarita Fores opened its very first branch outside Metro Manila in March.

CIBO BACOLOD. Photo courtesy of CIBO

CIBO’s first Bacolod City branch is located at Ayala Malls Capitol Central along Gatuslao Street. The branch serves the usual CIBO favorites, such as the antipasti classics of spinach zola dip, potato chips, and bruschetta pomodoro, as well as pasta, pizza, mains, dessert, coffee, and more.

The new branch also takes pride in locally sourcing most of their produce, such as tomatoes from Burgos Market and Casa Del Formaggio’s burrata cheese from Negros.

INSALATA. Photo courtesy of CIBO

CIBO’s first provincial branch is close to Chef Gaita’s heart – her family hails from Bago City, and has deep roots in Negros Occidental.

CIBO first opened in 1997. The brand currently has 14 branches around Metro Manila. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com