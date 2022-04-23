LOOK: CoCo Ichibanya’s food truck is in Metro Manila

Craving for curry? Keep calm and curry on, because the Japanese chain's food truck is currently stationed at this location in the South!

MANILA, Philippines – Craving for your go-to Japanese curry dish? Keep calm and curry on, because curry chain CoCo Ichibanya’s to-go food truck is finally here!

The bright-yellow food truck is stationed at the Corporate Center Office, Alabang Town Center, Muntinlupa City. It’s open from 10 am to 10 pm daily, starting April 16 until further notice.

Your favorite vegetable, seafood, and vegetable curry dishes are available here, freshly-made and served in handy to-go bowls and boxes. Just like in the restaurant, you can choose your rice variant and serving size, curry spice level, and add-ons.

You can also advance order for pickup via SMS at 09495730918. Delivery is also available via GrabFood, Pickaroo, and Booky.

Upcoming locations for the CoCo Ichibanya food truck have not been announced yet – hopefully, they visit more locations around Metro Manila soon!

The Japan-based curry brand first opened in the Philippines in 2015. Since then, they’ve branched out to locations in Robinsons Midtown Manila; Estancia, Capitol Commons; One Rockwell West Tower; Greenhills; Burgos Circle; Eastwood; Vertis North; Glorietta 2; Uptown Mall; and Bonifacio District Cebu. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com