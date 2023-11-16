Cook your own Michelin star meal! Learn 4 easy dishes from École Ducasse

SUMMARY
Want to try cooking a Michelin star meal? Well here’s your chance!
The latest episode of Kitchen 143 featured Chef Marc Chalopin of the prestigious French culinary school École Ducasse, a school established by Alain Ducasse, the chef with the most Michelin stars.
Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado sat down with Elise Masurel, the Managing director of École Ducasse Paris and Daniel Perez of Enderun Colleges as Chef Marc served four exquisite dishes: Joue de boeuf braisee, cooked and confit Vegetables, Langoustine coction badiane-fenouil, and Iodized Leeks with Anchovy Condiment.
Here are the recipes to these easy to make delicious dishes that can make you feel like a professional in the kitchen.
Joue de boeuf braisee (Miroton-style beef cheek)
Ingredients
Beef cheeks
- 4 beef cheeks
- 400ml pot-au-feu broth
- 300ml beef jus base
- 1 onion
- 2 shallots
- 150ml olive oil
- 20g butter
- 5 black Sarawak peppercorns
- Fleur de sel (as needed)
- Freshly ground pepper (as needed)
- 1/4 bunch chives
Pickled onion condiment
- 400g white onions
- 200ml pot-au-feu broth
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 parsley stalks
- 30g butter
- 200ml aged wine vinegar
- 10 tomato confit petals
- 1/4 bunch marjoram
- Fleur de sel (as needed)
Instructions
Instructions for the Beef cheeks
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Peel and wash the onion and the shallots. Finely chop them.
- Remove any fat and sinews from the beef cheeks. Remove the cheek flaps.
- Season them lightly with fleur de sel.
- Heat the olive oil and butter in a cast-iron pan.
- Brown the beef cheeks on all sides.
- Add the onion, shallots and peppercorns; carefully remove any fat from the pan.
- Add the pot-au-feu broth and the beef jus base.
- Cover and leave to cook in the oven at 150°C for 3 hours.
- Once cooked, transfer the meat to another receptacle, pass the sauce through a fine conical strainer, and coat the meat with it.
- Adjust the seasoning if necessary.
Instructions for the Condiment
- Make a bouquet garni with the parsley stems, thyme, and bay leaf.
- Peel, wash, and chop the onions into 3mm slices.
- Melt the butter in a skillet, then add the onions.
- Sprinkle with fleur de sel and lightly brown them.
- Deglaze with the aged wine vinegar and let reduce completely. Add the pot-au-feu broth.
- Cook uncovered for 25 minutes, until the onions are soft and the broth has almost completely reduced.
- Cut the petals of tomato confit into julienne.
- When serving:
- Reheat the onions.
- Add the tomato confit petals and the marjoram leaves.
- Check the seasoning and add a few drops of aged wine vinegar.
- Thicken the condiment with some of the sauce from cooking the beef cheeks.
Finishing and serving
- Wash, dry, and finely chop the chives. Reheat the beef cheeks over a low heat.
- Cutthem in half crosswise to serve in layers.
- Layer the onion condiment between the slices of beef. Cover with the sauce.
- Add the chopped chives, sprinkle with freshly ground pepper and a few grains of fleur de sel.
Iodized Leeks, Anchovy Condiment
Ingredients
- 2kg Leeks
- 5 Nori sheets
Finishing
- Leek powder
- Dry leek sheet
- Oyster (optional)
Anchovy condiment
- Anchovy fillet 10 pieces
- Brunoise Fennel bulb 40g
- Garlic clove 1
- Black olive 10 + 5 pieces
- Olive oil
- Caper 15 pieces
- Red vinegar
- Salt and pepper
- Garnish
- Dijon mustard
- Pomerry mustard
- 5 sprigs Tarragon
Instructions
Instructions for the Leeks
- Remove the first 2 layers of the leek.
- Cut in half and save the middle part for garnish.
- Cook in salted boiling water until completely soft.
- Immediately put in an ice bath.
- Drain water from the leeks and roll in a towel/tissue paper.
- Remove the roots and cut completely in half (lengthwise).
- Brush with Dijon mustard.
- Spread pomerry mustard on the leeks.
- Sprinkle finely chopped tarragon.
- Crushed pepper as needed.
- Wrap the leeks with nori sheets.
- Take 4 individually wrapped leeks then pile and roll in a cling wrap until you form a cylinder. Tie tightly.
- Put in a gastronorm with water and ice.
Instructions for the Anchovy Condiment
- Mince olives, capers, anchovy, and garlic. Paste it in a mortar.
- Add a drop of anchovy oil and red vinegar.
- Add chopped fennel.
- Salt and pepper as needed.
Cooked and Confit Vegetables
Ingredients
- Eggplant 1pc
- Local Red Bell Pepper 1pc
- Local Green Bell Pepper 1pc
- Tomato 4pcs
- Romaine 1pc
- Zucchini 1pc
- Pili Nuts 10pcs
- Coriander 1 bunch
- Baby Arugula
- Mustard Seed
- Fennel Seed
- Garlic
- Thyme
- Olive Oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Red Wine Vinegar
- Small Red Onion
- Red Radish
- Pickle
- Sugar
- Vinegar
- Water
Instructions
Instructions for the Aubergine/Eggplant
- In frying pan, toast the mustard seed and fennel seed then crush.
- Cut it the aubergine lengthwise. 1 cm thickness.
- Brown it in an olive oil, put salt, crushed seeds and bake it in the oven at 100C for 30 minutes.
Instructions for the Bell pepper
- Using torch, burn and remove the skin.
- Cut it by half, keep the stem and remove the seeds and white part.
- Confit in the oven at 100C with olive oil, garlic and thyme.
Instructions for the Tomatoes
- Blanch and remove the skin.
- Cut in quarters, save the tomato seeds and juice.
- Confit half at 90C and set aside the other half.
Instructions for the Romaine
- Use the center part and save the green leaves
Instructions for the Zucchini
- Turn and saute in a hot pan.
Instructions for the Pili Nuts
- Open and toast until brown.
Instructions for the Coriander
- Pluck the leaves, save the stems and the roots.
Instructions for the Sauce
- Blend the tomato seed, blanch the green leaves of the romaine, coriander root, red radish stem, cooked garlic, olive oil and the vinaigrette.
Instructions for the Garnish
- Cut the red onions in half and pickle it.
- Slice the red radish using mandolin.
Instructions for Plating
- Arrange the vegetable of the top of confit aubergine.
Langoustine coction badiane-fenouil
Ingredients
- 12 langoustines (Norway lobsters), 4–6kg
- 1 stick dried fennel
- 1 star anise pod
- 10 black peppercorns
- Coarse salt (as needed)
- 4 lemons
- 2 fennel bulbs
- 2 sugar cubes
- 50ml olive oil
- 1g ground star anise
- Salt and pepper (as needed)
- Fleur de sel (as needed)
- Ground star anise (as needed)
Instructions
Preparing the Langoustines
- Separate the heads and tails of the langoustines.
- Peel the tails, keeping the last section and the caudal fin.
- Use a sharp knife to pull the intestine out through top of the tail.
- Refrigerate.
Instructions for the Vinaigrette
- Remove the zests from 2 lemons.
- Cut out twelve 0.8 x 2.5cm rectangles from the zest. Cut the rest into julienne. Set aside.
- Supreme the lemons. Set aside.
- Squeeze a third lemon into a pot.
- Add the sugar and a pinch of salt.
- Add the zest rectangles and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Juice the last lemon.
- Make a vinaigrette by whisking the olive oil, lemon juice, star anise, salt, and pepper.
- Add the lemon supremes, the candied zests, and the julienned zest.
- Marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.
Instructions for cooking the Langoustines
- Keep the langoustine tails straight using wooden toothpicks.
- Pour water into a stock pot. Add the coarse salt, fennel, star anise, and peppercorns. Bring to a boil.
- Add the langoustines. Cook at 80°C for 3 minutes.
- Drain. Cool immediately. Remove the toothpicks.
- Set the langoustines aside in a baking pan.
- Pour the vinaigrette over the langoustines and marinate for 10 minutes.
Instructions for the Fennel shavings
- Wash and remove the outer layer of the fennel.
- Peel it, then use an electric slicer to cut 1mm-thick shavings.
- Transfer to an ice water bath and refrigerate.
Finishing and serving
- Drain the fennel shavings.
- Place 3 langoustines on each plate. Cover them with the vinaigrette.
- Lightly dress the fennel shavings with vinaigrette, then pile on the plates.
- Sprinkle with fleur de sel and ground star anise.
