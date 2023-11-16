Cook your own Michelin star meal! Learn 4 easy dishes from École Ducasse

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The latest episode of Kitchen 143 features Chef Marc Chalopin of the prestigious French culinary school École Ducasse

Want to try cooking a Michelin star meal? Well here’s your chance!

The latest episode of Kitchen 143 featured Chef Marc Chalopin of the prestigious French culinary school École Ducasse, a school established by Alain Ducasse, the chef with the most Michelin stars.

Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado sat down with Elise Masurel, the Managing director of École Ducasse Paris and Daniel Perez of Enderun Colleges as Chef Marc served four exquisite dishes: Joue de boeuf braisee, cooked and confit Vegetables, Langoustine coction badiane-fenouil, and Iodized Leeks with Anchovy Condiment.

Here are the recipes to these easy to make delicious dishes that can make you feel like a professional in the kitchen.

Joue de boeuf braisee (Miroton-style beef cheek)

Courtesy of École Ducasse Manila

Ingredients

Beef cheeks 4 beef cheeks

400ml pot-au-feu broth

300ml beef jus base

1 onion

2 shallots

150ml olive oil

20g butter

5 black Sarawak peppercorns

Fleur de sel (as needed)

Freshly ground pepper (as needed)

1/4 bunch chives Pickled onion condiment 400g white onions

200ml pot-au-feu broth

1 sprig thyme

1 bay leaf

3 parsley stalks

30g butter

200ml aged wine vinegar

10 tomato confit petals

1/4 bunch marjoram

Fleur de sel (as needed)

Instructions

Instructions for the Beef cheeks

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Peel and wash the onion and the shallots. Finely chop them.

Remove any fat and sinews from the beef cheeks. Remove the cheek flaps.

Season them lightly with fleur de sel.

Heat the olive oil and butter in a cast-iron pan.

Brown the beef cheeks on all sides.

Add the onion, shallots and peppercorns; carefully remove any fat from the pan.

Add the pot-au-feu broth and the beef jus base.

Cover and leave to cook in the oven at 150°C for 3 hours.

Once cooked, transfer the meat to another receptacle, pass the sauce through a fine conical strainer, and coat the meat with it.

Adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Instructions for the Condiment

Make a bouquet garni with the parsley stems, thyme, and bay leaf.

Peel, wash, and chop the onions into 3mm slices.

Melt the butter in a skillet, then add the onions.

Sprinkle with fleur de sel and lightly brown them.

Deglaze with the aged wine vinegar and let reduce completely. Add the pot-au-feu broth.

Cook uncovered for 25 minutes, until the onions are soft and the broth has almost completely reduced.

Cut the petals of tomato confit into julienne.

When serving: Reheat the onions. Add the tomato confit petals and the marjoram leaves.

Check the seasoning and add a few drops of aged wine vinegar.

Thicken the condiment with some of the sauce from cooking the beef cheeks.

Finishing and serving

Wash, dry, and finely chop the chives. Reheat the beef cheeks over a low heat.

Cutthem in half crosswise to serve in layers.

Layer the onion condiment between the slices of beef. Cover with the sauce.

Add the chopped chives, sprinkle with freshly ground pepper and a few grains of fleur de sel.

Iodized Leeks, Anchovy Condiment

Courtesy of École Ducasse Manila

Ingredients

2kg Leeks

5 Nori sheets Finishing Leek powder

Dry leek sheet

Oyster (optional) Anchovy condiment Anchovy fillet 10 pieces

Brunoise Fennel bulb 40g

Garlic clove 1

Black olive 10 + 5 pieces

Olive oil

Caper 15 pieces

Red vinegar

Salt and pepper

Garnish

Dijon mustard

Pomerry mustard

5 sprigs Tarragon

Instructions

Instructions for the Leeks

Remove the first 2 layers of the leek.

Cut in half and save the middle part for garnish.

Cook in salted boiling water until completely soft.

Immediately put in an ice bath.

Drain water from the leeks and roll in a towel/tissue paper.

Remove the roots and cut completely in half (lengthwise).

Brush with Dijon mustard.

Spread pomerry mustard on the leeks.

Sprinkle finely chopped tarragon.

Crushed pepper as needed.

Wrap the leeks with nori sheets.

Take 4 individually wrapped leeks then pile and roll in a cling wrap until you form a cylinder. Tie tightly.

Put in a gastronorm with water and ice.

Instructions for the Anchovy Condiment

Mince olives, capers, anchovy, and garlic. Paste it in a mortar.

Add a drop of anchovy oil and red vinegar.

Add chopped fennel.

Salt and pepper as needed.

Cooked and Confit Vegetables

Courtesy of École Ducasse Manila

Ingredients

Eggplant 1pc

Local Red Bell Pepper 1pc

Local Green Bell Pepper 1pc

Tomato 4pcs

Romaine 1pc

Zucchini 1pc

Pili Nuts 10pcs

Coriander 1 bunch

Baby Arugula

Mustard Seed

Fennel Seed

Garlic Thyme

Olive Oil

Salt

Pepper

Red Wine Vinegar

Small Red Onion

Red Radish

Pickle

Sugar

Vinegar

Water

Instructions

Instructions for the Aubergine/Eggplant

In frying pan, toast the mustard seed and fennel seed then crush.

Cut it the aubergine lengthwise. 1 cm thickness.

Brown it in an olive oil, put salt, crushed seeds and bake it in the oven at 100C for 30 minutes.

Instructions for the Bell pepper

Using torch, burn and remove the skin.

Cut it by half, keep the stem and remove the seeds and white part.

Confit in the oven at 100C with olive oil, garlic and thyme.

Instructions for the Tomatoes

Blanch and remove the skin.

Cut in quarters, save the tomato seeds and juice.

Confit half at 90C and set aside the other half.

Instructions for the Romaine

Use the center part and save the green leaves

Instructions for the Zucchini

Turn and saute in a hot pan.

Instructions for the Pili Nuts

Open and toast until brown.

Instructions for the Coriander

Pluck the leaves, save the stems and the roots.

Instructions for the Sauce

Blend the tomato seed, blanch the green leaves of the romaine, coriander root, red radish stem, cooked garlic, olive oil and the vinaigrette.

Instructions for the Garnish

Cut the red onions in half and pickle it.

Slice the red radish using mandolin.

Instructions for Plating

Arrange the vegetable of the top of confit aubergine.

Langoustine coction badiane-fenouil

Courtesy of École Ducasse Manila

Ingredients

12 langoustines (Norway lobsters), 4–6kg

1 stick dried fennel

1 star anise pod

10 black peppercorns

Coarse salt (as needed)

4 lemons

2 fennel bulbs 2 sugar cubes

50ml olive oil

1g ground star anise

Salt and pepper (as needed)

Fleur de sel (as needed)

Ground star anise (as needed)

Instructions

Preparing the Langoustines

Separate the heads and tails of the langoustines.

Peel the tails, keeping the last section and the caudal fin.

Use a sharp knife to pull the intestine out through top of the tail.

Refrigerate.

Instructions for the Vinaigrette

Remove the zests from 2 lemons.

Cut out twelve 0.8 x 2.5cm rectangles from the zest. Cut the rest into julienne. Set aside.

Supreme the lemons. Set aside.

Squeeze a third lemon into a pot.

Add the sugar and a pinch of salt.

Add the zest rectangles and simmer for 30 minutes.

Juice the last lemon.

Make a vinaigrette by whisking the olive oil, lemon juice, star anise, salt, and pepper.

Add the lemon supremes, the candied zests, and the julienned zest.

Marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

Instructions for cooking the Langoustines

Keep the langoustine tails straight using wooden toothpicks.

Pour water into a stock pot. Add the coarse salt, fennel, star anise, and peppercorns. Bring to a boil.

Add the langoustines. Cook at 80°C for 3 minutes.

Drain. Cool immediately. Remove the toothpicks.

Set the langoustines aside in a baking pan.

Pour the vinaigrette over the langoustines and marinate for 10 minutes.

Instructions for the Fennel shavings

Wash and remove the outer layer of the fennel.

Peel it, then use an electric slicer to cut 1mm-thick shavings.

Transfer to an ice water bath and refrigerate.

Finishing and serving

Drain the fennel shavings.

Place 3 langoustines on each plate. Cover them with the vinaigrette.

Lightly dress the fennel shavings with vinaigrette, then pile on the plates.

Sprinkle with fleur de sel and ground star anise.

— Rappler.com