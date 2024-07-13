Makati’s Corner Tree Cafe to close down after 15 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The homegrown vegetarian restaurant along Jupiter Street will be serving dine-in patrons until September

MANILA, Philippines – After 15 years of serving vegetarian fare, Corner Tree Cafe is permanently closing down its flagship branch along Jupiter Street, Makati City.

The beloved homegrown plant-based restaurant shared the news on Facebook that they will be open only until September 30, 2024.

“That’s still 2.5 months from now. Come as much as you want before we close and you can still order from us after. Thank you all!!! Much love from the Corner Tree Cafe,” it said.

Corner Tree Cafe, known for its cozy ambiance and meat-free yet hearty takes on comfort food favorites, will continue to offer takeaway and delivery services from its cloud kitchen at 5782 Felipe Street, Poblacion. More details about these services will be posted on Facebook and Instagram.

“It has been an honor and joy to serve you for the last 15 years,” the restaurant continued. “If we do reopen, you’ll find us. Until then…peace to all.”

Corner Tree Cafe was founded by Chiqui Mabanta, who opened the restaurant in 2009 with a pioneering vision of creating a warm and inviting plant-based space for vegetarians, vegans, and health-conscious diners.

Some of Corner Tree Cafe’s best-known dishes include the Vegetarian Kare-Kare with fermented beans bagoong; the Corner Tree Burger with a veggie burger of chickpeas and mushrooms; the creamy Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna with layers of spinach, mushrooms, and ricotta cheese; and the Arroz a la Cubana made from minced tofu with tomatoes, green olives, and raisins, served with an optional fried egg, fried bananas, and red rice.

Corner Tree Cafe expanded to a second location in Powerplant Mall at Rockwell in 2019, but the branch closed in 2023.

Corner Tree Cafe is located at 150 Jupiter St., Bel-Air, Makati City. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com