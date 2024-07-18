For the sober club: Cosmic opens Gnostic, Poblacion’s first non-alcoholic bar

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Who needs alcohol to have fun? Many party-goers don’t actually, and Gnostic – vegan restaurant Cosmic’s newest venture – has created an inclusive space for vegans, non-vegans, and the booze-free crowd to let loose, have fun, enjoy vegan pulutan, and sip on non-alcoholic drinks.

Gnostic is Poblacion’s first non-alcoholic, vegan bar, located conveniently at the heart of Makati City. Located three floors above its sister establishment, Cosmic, Gnostic aims to revolutionize the bar scene with a sober twist on the traditional night out.

GNOSTIC. Cosmic’s new sister establishment is now open in Poblacion, Makati City. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Join the Sober Club

Stepping into Gnostic feels like entering a psychedelic cave, with white neon lights adorning the curved archway. With its dim lighting and rough, concrete walls, the vibe at Gnostic feels like an underground bar; the rough, pebbled floors add a rugged charm to the experience.

NEON ARCHWAY. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The space is quite limited, with around six to seven small tables and an open bar seating. Despite the intimate bar’s small size, Gnostic manages to accommodate live entertainment in the corner.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Gnostic offers a range of alcohol-free cocktails that are as inventive as they are aesthetically pleasing.

PURPLE LILA CLOUD. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The pretty Purple Lila Cloud (P240), made with coconut cream, pineapple juice, lime juice, and butterfly pea, tastes like the nostalgic Lemon Square snack from childhood – sweet, creamy, and citrusy.

SINIGANG CAUSTIC DETOX SHOT (NO ALCOHOL). Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

For those who like a strong flavor punch, the Gnostic Detox Shots, especially the savory Sinigang Caustic (P100), is made with tomato juice, kombucha, ginger, lemongrass, tamarind, and pink Himalayan salt lined along the rim. While the tamarind and tomato juice bring that zing of asim, the ginger adds a robust kick. Who knew shots could be healthy for you?

When asked what Gnostic means, the owners told Rappler that the name is inspired by “the concept of seeking knowledge and enlightenment, aligning with [their] mission to offer a mindful and enlightened drinking experience.”

NON-ALCOHOLIC BAR AND COFFEE BAR. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

“Vegans, like anyone else, have varied preferences when it comes to beverages. Some may choose non-alcoholic drinks for health reasons, personal preference, or because they align with a lifestyle that avoids substances like alcohol,” they said. Gnostic aims to cater to these preferences by offering a range of non-alcoholic options that are “appealing to everyone, whether vegan or not.”

MADE-TO-ORDER COCKTAILS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

“Like Cosmic, which emphasizes compassion and sustainability through its vegan offerings, Gnostic continues this tradition by creating a space where guests can enjoy non-alcoholic, vegan drinks in a thoughtful and conscious environment.”

Only ‘peas’ and love: Gnostic’s mindful menu

The bar chow is vegan (meaning no cheese, no dairy, and no meat) – but as Cosmic has proven, that doesn’t mean it isn’t tasty!

For starters, Gnostic’s Dumpling Crispies Gochujang (P150) are cute little dumplings served on a cast iron skillet, doused in a bubbling hot, addictively sweet and mildly spicy gochujang sauce that sticks to each dumpling.

KOREAN DUMPLINGS. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Contrary to its name, the dumplings were quite chewy (almost mochi-like, which we didn’t mind at all). They were easy to enjoy.

VUTTERED CREAM MISO PASTA. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Vuttered Cream Miso Pasta (P590), made with fettuccine and served with lemon on the side, delivers a subtly umami-forward and creamy flavor thanks to the miso and vegan cream, rivaling pasta dishes from non-vegan restaurants and some overly cheesy versions. Although light, the savory and creamy sauce adhered well to the noodles, delivering a satisfying bite. The squeeze of lemon on top adds a welcome fresh element.

The Spinach Varmesan Pizza (P490) is a charred and crispy Neapolitan-style pizza topped with blobs of vegan cheese, spinach, oyster mushrooms, and alfalfa sprouts. The thin crust has just the right amount of crisp and char on the edges, but still with a chew, and the tomato sauce was fresh and tart.

SPINACH VARMESAN PIZZA. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

I enjoyed my pizza slice folded and eaten like a sandwich, just like the Italians do – and don’t be fooled by the size; the pizza is filling.

“Our philosophy is rooted in promoting a healthy, sustainable lifestyle while offering a social environment that supports those who prefer non-alcoholic options,” Cosmic’s owners said.

“We welcome all, especially mothers who want to enjoy the night, those who have gone sober but still want to socialize in bars, health-conscious individuals, people with dietary restrictions, fitness enthusiasts, teens, young adults, religious abstainers, and mental health advocates.”

Cultivating a ‘conscious community’

Gnostic believes that a healthy, sustainable lifestyle can still co-exist in a fun, social environment. Your nightlife habits don’t need to suffer!

“At Gnostic, we want every guest, whether vegan, vegetarian, or non-vegan, to feel welcome and inspired. Our goal is to create an atmosphere that is relaxing yet stimulating, offering innovative drinks and food that cater to diverse tastes,” the owners said.

INCLUSIVE PARTY SPACE. Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Guests can enjoy themed nights such as disco nights, reggae nights, live band performances, open mic, and spoken word events. There’s also a separate corner that caters to coffee and matcha lovers, through a partnership with the plant-based coffee establishment Odd Cafe, also from Makati City.

“By challenging the norm, we demonstrate that you can have a great night out without alcohol and still enjoy a vibrant, flavorful experience,” Gnostic’s owners said, proving that the nightlife can be fun, even when sober.

Gnostic opened to the public in late June. It is located on the 4th Floor of 4980 P. Guanzon, Poblacion, Makati. It’s open Mondays to Saturdays, from 11 am to 11 pm on weekdays and until 1 am on the weekends. – Rappler.com