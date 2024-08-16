From Katipunan, Cravings finds its new home in Maginhawa

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's what to expect from the revamped restaurant — cakes, savory items, catering, retail products, and more!

MANILA, Philippines – In the vibrant, foodie neighborhood of Maginhawa, Quezon City, a former Katipunan institution has found its new home.

Cravings recently unveiled its newly revamped store and restaurant, marking an exciting new post-pandemic chapter for the beloved brand known for its pastries, cakes, and inviting ambiance.

Born again

Cravings Katipunan first opened its doors along Katipunan Avenue across Ateneo de Manila University on October 16, 1988, becoming a favorite neighborhood spot for the students and families nearby over the years.

However, the branch eventually closed during the pandemic as the brand needed to scale down its operations to pick-up and delivery due to cost concerns.

Due to strong demand from loyal customers who continued to enjoy Cravings’ specialties throughout the pandemic, the decision was made to reopen in Maginhawa.

“Our customers were clamoring for a place. Since the pandemic, we have been able to have a closer relationship with our customers. Some have been ordering their daily meals from us for almost four years already,” Cravings told Rappler.

This new branch features a retail area with curated products, a cozy, home-like atmosphere reminiscent of its original concept, and it also hosts the Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila, offering lifestyle and entrepreneurial courses. The Maginhawa location also supports Cravings’ expanding catering services by providing a space for menu tastings.

A GATHERING OF CHEFS. Kila Orozco/Rappler

In an interview with Rappler, CEO and general manager Marinela Trinidad shared: “We wanted to offer a place where people could dine comfortably with their loved ones. This location is more than just a restaurant; it’s also a takeout hub for our bestselling cakes, like the iconic chocolate caramel cake.”

The Maginhawa commissary, which opened its doors in 1988, holds a special place in the heart of the Cravings brand.

The journey began with Marinela and her mother, who started baking and cooking at home. What began as a small, home-based operation quickly grew as orders from neighbors increased, leading the family to open their first restaurant in Katipunan.

“Cravings started as a student dining place with no frills,” recalled Trinidad. “We catered to students from Ateneo, and over time, as the brand matured, we elevated our offerings and expanded our market.”

Sticking to tradition

Cravings believes in staying true to its roots. One of its earliest innovations was introducing a salad bar, which became a hit among customers.

The brand continued with the establishment of the CCA, the first culinary school in the Philippines, in the 1990s. This sister company has since become an integral part of the Cravings legacy, providing culinary training and contributing to developing new Cravings products.

CRAVINGS GONE CATERING. Cravings

“Our partnership with CCA has been a key factor in our success,” said Trinidad. “The R&D for our products comes from CCA chefs, many of whom were trained at the school and are now faculty members. This collaboration allows us to innovate and continually bring new flavors to our customers.”

At the heart of Cravings’ appeal is its ever-evolving menu. While classics like the chocolate caramel cake and carrot cake remain perennial favorites, the brand always looks for new ways to excite its customers’ palates.

Recently, Cravings introduced a bibingka pudding, a fusion of traditional Filipino flavors and modern cake-making techniques. Although not yet available, this highly anticipated cake is set to launch in December, just in time for the holiday season.

“We always strive to maintain the classics while introducing new, locally inspired flavors,” Trinidad explained. “Our bibingka pudding became so popular that we had to return it for the holidays.”

Mango Cream Tartlets and Cashiew Pili Baklava. Kila Orozco/Rappler

I recently tried their Mango Cream Tartlets and I was delighted by the perfect balance of sweetness and crunch. The tart crust was crunchy, which, as a lover of all things crispy, made it a real treat for me.

I also sampled the Cashew Pili Baklava, which offered a rich, nutty flavor. The combination of cashews and pili nuts was spot on, adding a unique twist to the classic baklava.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE SLICES. Kila Orozco/Rappler

Who doesn’t love strawberry shortcake? From the first bite, I loved that the chiffon cake was so light and fluffy, and the combination of fresh strawberries and whipped cream was memorable.

INDULGENT DEVIL’S CAKE. Kila Orozco/Rappler

A piece of Devil’s Cake was indulgent. The dense, dark chocolate layers were moist and bold in flavor, achieving harmony between sweet and bitter. The frosting was smooth, providing just the right touch of creaminess to enhance the rich, chocolatey depth of the cake. Every bite was a guilty pleasure!

Queso de Bola Polvoron and Chocolate Caramel Cake. Kila Orozco/Rappler

The Queso de Bola Polvoron was a delightful twist on a classic Filipino delicacy. The rich, buttery polvoron was perfectly crumbly, with the distinct sharpness of the Queso de Bola adding a savory depth to the sweetness. The experience was nostalgic.

The Chocolate Caramel Cake was rich and full-bodied, balanced by luscious caramel that added just the right amount of sweetness. The interplay of dark chocolate and smooth caramel created an indulgent blend of flavors that wasn’t overwhelming.

S’MORES BLOCK STATION. Kila Orozco/Rappler

For the s’mores, the milk chocolate brought its familiar creamy sweetness, while the dark chocolate added a rich, slightly bitter depth that balanced the overall sweetness. The white chocolate contributed a smooth, buttery finish that tied everything together beautifully.

CRAVINGS LASAGNA. Kila Orozco/Rappler

On to savory items! For the lasagna, the layers of pasta were cooked and tender yet held their structure well. Each bite was a blend of rich, meaty sauce, creamy béchamel, and melted cheese.

The ground beef was seasoned well to complement the tangy tomato sauce — an example of a hearty, home-cooked meal.

ROAST BEEF SANDWICHES. Kila Orozco/Rappler

For the roast beef sandwich, the beef was tender and juicy, with just the right amount of seasoning. The bread was fresh and toasted, adding a nice crunch to each bite. Topped with crisp greens and a flavorful spread, the sandwich was a nice blend of textures and flavors.

In addition to its creations, Cravings also collaborates with other local brands and SMEs to offer unique products in its retail area. For instance, the chefs at CCA have developed specialty items like bacon jam, which will be featured in Cravings’ Christmas specials.

One of the most distinctive aspects of Cravings is its signature orange color scheme, a choice that Trinidad made after careful consideration.

“When we were opening the restaurant, I researched colors that would be inviting for a dining space,” she shared. “Red is known to stimulate appetite, but it felt too strong and more associated with fast food. On the other hand, Orange is warm and inviting, and it has since become our company’s color.”

Looking ahead

As Cravings continues to evolve, its focus remains on offering that familiar dining experience through its restaurant, catering services, and retail offerings.

While there are no immediate plans for expansion, Trinidad emphasized that the brand is dedicated to refining its menu and ensuring every customer remembers Cravings as it was before (and more).

“We’re very focused on our catering business and the experience we offer here at Maginhawa,” she said. “For now, we’re content with growing our presence here and continuing to serve our customers with the quality and care they’ve come to expect from Cravings.” – Rappler.com

