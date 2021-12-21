‘Croffles?’ Try croissant waffles in 4 flavors from this Parañaque home bakery

If you’re #TeamWaffle over #TeamPancakes (and have a penchant for anything croissant-based), there’s a new, unconventional pastry hybrid in town by home bakery Sugar Fix MNL – it’s called a “croffle,” and it’s basically what you get if a croissant and crunchy waffle made a baby.

It looks like a normal (albeit irregularly-shaped) waffle at first glance that’s perfectly golden brown. However, it’s no pancake mix – it’s actually a croissant that’s been pressed into a waffle maker until crisp and cooked, and then topped with the usual sweet or savory waffle works. Looks-wise, you can’t tell it’s a croissant, but taste-wise, it’s a good combination of both the croissant and waffle – you get the crunch of a good, sugar-dusted waffle on your first bite, followed by the soft, chewy interior of a croissant on the inside.

Sugar Fix MNL

Sugar Fix MNL

The inspiration for the croffle came when Sugar FIX MNL’s owner went to Korea. In South Korea, the croffle is offered as more of a snack than a dessert in a lot of cafes and street stalls.

“I wanted to sell not just a dessert, but something my customers can munch on as a savory treat. Through the croffle, we wanted to also give a hint of the Korean experience. It also has a lot of flavor variations, for customers not fond of sweet pastries,” she said.

Sugar Fix MNL

So far, Sugar Fix MNL serves four main flavors of the croffle, in boxes of three pieces each. There’s the indulgent Nutella with Almonds (P320), generously slathered with silky hazelnut spread and crunchy almond slivers; or the simple crowd-favorite Maple (P270). They also have a sweet Cinnamon Sugar (P280) that’s easy to like, and just a Plain (P250) for those not fond of toppings. For a sweet-savory option, the Triple Cheese (P330) may satisfy; it’s filled with cheese bits, topped with a slice of cheddar, and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. You can also get an Assorted Box (P350) of your three chosen flavors.

Sugar Fix MNL

The pastry itself isn’t overly sweet; most of the sweetness is lent by the toppings of each variant. It’s a satisfying, textural dessert or merienda that pairs nicely with a cup of coffee or some tea.

Sugar Fix MNL is currently working on more savory variants for 2022, like the upcoming pork floss croffle and ham and cheese croffle.

The home-based bakery, which was founded during the 2020 lockdown, rose to baked goods fame that year for their hit homemade hazelnut donuts, inspired by the Italian bomboloni pastry.

Sugar Fix MNL is based in BF Homes, Parañaque City. They bake their homemade goods from scratch every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. You can place your orders via Instagram. – Rappler.com

