Go public or private? Should disappointed diners call out restaurants on social media?

Do you take it to the manager or take it online? Readers share when it's okay to rant on social media – or if it it's okay at all.

MANILA, Philippines – Social media can make or break a business. In the same way that a glowing restaurant review can rake in customers, a single “bad” viral review can send a restaurant’s reputation downhill. As customers, we wield this power; but unfortunately, some tend to abuse this “customer is always right” mentality.

As customers, we are entitled – and even encouraged – to give constructive feedback if we are unhappy with the restaurant’s service and quality. However, nowadays – and oftentimes just for the “hits” – many do so by blasting their opinions online and immediately #canceling restaurants on social media. But at what cost, and at whose expense? Is it ever okay to do so, and when does it go too far?

We asked Rappler readers and disappointed diners what the right thing to do is if they are unhappy with their paid dining experience.

Just between you and me

Unsatisfied? “Take it to the manager,” most readers said.

If there’s something you don’t like about your meal or even the establishment’s ambience, directly approach the staff or manager on duty and air your concerns privately.

“As long as your intention is to improve their food and services, and if it is an isolated case,” readers clarified.

A restaurant owner and chef agreed with this, preferring that customers “talk to him, right away.”

“That’s why we ask, how’s the food, how’s everything. It’s not a rhetorical question. We need your answer to actually gauge the moment. We will adjust,” he added, even saying that he would replace the food if a customer doesn’t enjoy it. However, if it’s merely a dish not suited to your subjective taste, there’s nothing that can be done. If the chef comes out of the kitchen to ask about your experience, appreciate it and take advantage of it!

A restaurant worker shed light on social media’s dire consequences, revealing that one seemingly harmless “bad” review can even lead to the suspension, termination, or salary deduction of unknowing staff members.

“Don’t immediately go to top management or the owners; direct your concerns towards the manager on duty first to give your feedback or ask for a resolution,” he said. From his experience, most managers are equipped with guest retention tactics or “retention funds” to mitigate such situations before it reaches higher management.

“Kawawa yung staff if dumiretso kayo (The staff will suffer if you go directly up top). Management’s reaction is always harsh (not always, but 95% of the time), especially if corporation or first-time owners. Management barely takes the time to investigate, so be careful, because your disappointment may lead to workers being fired on the spot,” he said. He added that a social media callout may be needed if the restaurant is deliberately ignoring or invalidating your concerns, or if there is a food poisoning incident.

“Bottomline, wag kayo magbasta-basta. May times na hindi kasalanan ng empleyado yan, at ung pagpost niyo may kalakip na parusa sa kanila yan. Maayos naman lahat sa maayos na usapan,” he added

(Bottomline, don’t just complain willy-nilly. There are many times that it’s not the employees’ fault, and your post may lead to very bad consequences for them. Problems can be solved through communication).

Another reader stands by her belief that there is “really no need to humiliate and broadcast shortcomings, especially if your goal is for them to improve their service or product.”

“Everything is a work in progress and can improve if given a fair chance,” she added.

Many readers agree that informing management directly from a “proactive place” is best, and slamming a brand on social media “is never okay.” It is best to tell them why you are disappointed via DM or in person first, with one reader saying that “ranting on social media is papapansin (attention-whoring),” and another saying that it is “no different from shaming a person in public,” which is “distasteful.”

“It’s fine to be honest but maintain respect,” one reader said about writing public reviews on TripAdvisor or Google. However, he says that “going online is the last choice.”

“Tell it to them straight. There is no reason to destroy them on social media.”

Last resort

On the other hand, other readers acknowledged that public reviews are valid in certain circumstances, such as if your concern has already been taken up with management but deliberately ignored.

“It’s okay to call them out on social media; just do it in a very diplomatic and the nicest way possible,” a reader said, and only when “the owner can’t take criticism.”

This rings true for several other readers – that public action should be made if the restaurant does not respond appropriately to their concerns and refuses to take responsibility for their bad service and mistakes. It all depends on how the management chooses to react to the feedback; if gaslighting and invalidation occurs instead, an already irate customer may feel more determined to take it online.

“If you’ve already spoken to the manager and they did not listen, that’s the time to go to social media,” one reader said, with another adding that owners should be “sensitive enough” to listen to their customers.

Another reader also said that sharing your negative experience online can be helpful so that “other people won’t make the same mistake.”

It’s not a one-size-fits-all answer, but the general consensus is that calling out a restaurant on social media isn’t the proper approach to take right away. One “bad” review may lead to negative repercussions for a small restaurant just trying to get by, or an employee’s first day on the job. Communication is key for both parties – if the customer airs their concerns privately and politely, and the restaurant responds promptly and properly, then all will continue to be well for our food and beverage industry. – Rappler.com