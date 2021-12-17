[Kitchen 143] Easy to make homemade marshmallows

MANILA, Philippines – It doesn’t have to be snowing for you to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate with fresh marshmallows. These easy-to-make pillowy treats are free from the preservatives normally found in store-bought marshmallows and are perfect for adding to sweet treats like s’mores or even as toppers on cupcakes.

TOPPER. Add your homemade marshmallows to a cup of hot chocolate.

I started making these treats when I noticed that Gelli would suffer from food allergies whenever she would eat the colored marshmallows found in birthday party loot bags and supermarkets. I have tried different variations similar to this recipe for marshmallows by cooking the sugary liquid a bit longer to give it a deeper caramel color and taste. I have also tried infusing blueberry coulis into the mixture for added color and a hint of fruit and a pale lavender color. Taking inspiration from My Baking Addiction, Gia made these mallows with love. Using an electric mixture helps make the marshmallows light and fluffy and can literally be “whipped up” quickly as you get the hang of this recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup water, divided

3 (.25 ounce) packages unflavored gelatin

1/3 cup light corn syrup

2 cups granulated sugar

2 egg whites whisked

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

As with any recipe, it’s important to have all the ingredients measured mise en place so that there is less room for mistakes or mishaps when playing in the kitchen. Since we are playing with boiled sugar, this isn’t necessarily a recipe that you would want to make with toddlers but your teens can totally handle this on their own once you have done the recipe for the first time together.

Directions:

Line a 9×9-inch pyrex with parchment paper and spray generously with nonstick cooking spray.

In a heavy bottomed pot, boil 1/2 cup of water with corn syrup and sugar. Do NOT stir. Using a pastry brush dipped in ice water, cool the edges of the pot down by painting ice water around the interior of the pot, just at the edge where the sugar mixture is boiling.

In the mixing bowl bloom the gelatin in the 1/2 cup water. Do not stir. Do not mix. Let sit.

Once the sugar mixture starts to boil, set the timer for 2 minutes.

After 2 minutes, put the mixer on medium speed and SLOWLY pour the sugar mixture in, giving it time to triple in volume (about 6-10 minutes).

Add whisked egg whites and continue to whisk with electric mixer. It will take another 2 minutes to achieve the texture that is firm enough to begin to set but soft enough to spread in a 9×9 glass pyrex that has parchment and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

Sift confectioners’ sugar and cornstarch in a separate bowl. Sift on top of mallows and let them set.

Let them set for 4-6 hours. To slice, remove from the pan and grease your knife or pizza cutter before slicing into squares, or use greased cookie cutters for fun shapes.

Toss all marshmallows in a confectioners and cornstarch mixture and store at room temperature in an airtight container or a resealable bag. Do not refrigerate.

– Rappler.com