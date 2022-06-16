Let’s roll! For P599, you can eat as many sushi as you can

How many California Maki and Spicy Tuna rolls can you finish in two hours? This Japanese resto will let you find out!

MANILA, Philippines – How many sushi rolls can you handle in one sitting? If the limit does not exist, then let the good times roll because Japanese resto Hanako is allowing customers to stuff themselves with as many maki and sushi rolls as they can for just P599 per head.

Hanako’s Sushi-All-You-Can treat starts on June 15 until July 14 and can be availed by dine-in customers in select branches at Moonwalk, Better Living, SM Center Pasig, The Rock in Don Antonio, Quezon City, Mindanao Avenue, and Robinsons Townville Regalado. The promo runs from Mondays to Thursdays, 11:30 am to 8 pm.

Customers can choose among Hanako’s best-sellers, like the Spicy Tuna Teriyaki Roll (tuna, togarashi, onion, sesame seeds); Philadelphia Roll (salmon, cream cheese, kani, tamago, cucumber); Cali Maki (kani, mango, cucumber, ebiko, Japanese mayo); Tamago Sushi; Tuna Sushi; Kani Sushi, American Dream (salmon, kani, cream cheese, tempura batter); and Spicy Tuna Crunch (tuna strips, togarashi).

The only rules customers must follow are that no sharing is allowed, and neither are leftovers. Only two hours of dine-in consumption will be implemented as well per head. Hanako also recently concluded a Tempura-All-You-Can Promo in store.

Hanako also has a branch at Estancia Mall. The chain offers other Japanese fare and snacks, like udon, gyoza, yakiniku burgers, tempura, donburi, sushi platters, and more. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com