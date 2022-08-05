Attention, chingus! 7-Eleven now has egg drop sandwich, other Korean snacks

We tried the new K-Style Garlic Cream Cheese Bun and Plant-Based Chicken Burger, too!

MANILA, Philippines – Hallyu never stops! 7-Eleven has hopped onto the Korean wave by introducing new Korean-Style Snacks to its stores, with each one under P100: the K-Style Garlic Cream Cheese Bun, Plant-based Chicken Burger, and famous Egg Drop Sandwich.

In late July, the convenience store chain launched its new Seoul-inspired snack line from its 7-Fresh Asian series, following the recent Japanese line featuring onigiri, kani salad, and maki.

GARLIC CREAM CHEESE BUN. Photo from 7-Eleven

Wondering what you can get with just P49? A quick merienda option is the new K-Style Garlic Cream Cheese Bun! Garlic bread enthusiasts will be pleased with this light, fluffy bun glazed in garlic butter and sprinkled with dried parsley.

A few spins in the microwave warms up the special cream cheese garlic filling inside, which the soft bread absorbs. Although the filling doesn’t really ooze out from the bun, the cream cheese is deliciously savory and a bit tangy.

PLANT-BASED CHICKEN BURGER. Photo from 7-Eleven

If you want to go meatless for a day, try the filling K-Style Plant-based Chicken Burger for P95. You’ll hardly notice the meat-free difference! This Korean flavor-packed burger stars UnMEAT’s plant-based chicken patty, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, and pickles sandwiched in a buttery brioche bun.

Compared to traditional Seoul food, this burger has minimal to no spice. A bite would give a hint of kimchi in its Korean dressing, while the glaze of the patty combines subtle teriyaki and gochujang flavors. This sweet-tangy glaze covers the vegetarian meat to make it indistinguishable from a regular chicken patty. Though the meat isn’t as crispy as expected, it’s still a good vegetarian trade for your usual cheeseburgers during lunch break.

EGG DROP SANDWICH. Photo from 7-Eleven

Finally, an instant version of the K-Style Egg Drop Sandwich in its signature cardboard box packaging is available for P85! The Korean drama staple is hyped up for a good reason – this filling sandwich uses fluffy, buttery, soft brioche loaves that house scrambled egg, sliced cheese, and slices of Aguila Gourmet Meats ham. The iconic sandwich is not complete without the sweet-savory egg drop dressing, mayonnaise, and a sprinkle of parsley flakes.

As expected from a “convenience store version” of the egg drop, the scrambled eggs aren’t as light and fluffy as the freshly-made ones, and the ham slices are thin. It was also missing the usual drizzle of the sweet mayo sauce on top. However, the sweetness and saltiness were perfectly balanced and the brioche bread was spot on! Not bad for convenience store food.

You can find these K-style items in 7-Eleven’s chillers beside the other sandwiches. You can have them warmed at a 7-Eleven store or reheat them at home in a microwave or toaster, according to your preference.

The 7-Fresh K-Style Snacks are available in select 7-Eleven branches. The Egg Drop Sandwich is available in Rizal, Parañaque, Manila, Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, and Quezon City, while the Garlic Cream Cheese Bun and Plant-based Chicken Burger are available in Rizal, Parañaque, Manila, Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Quezon City, Muntinlupa, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, and Quezon. – Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.