LOOK: Erwan Heussaff is a 2023 James Beard Awardee

'This, for me, means absolutely everything because it just motivates me further to keep shining the light on our beautiful country, our beautiful people, and the food that is made in our kitchen,' says Erwan

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity chef Erwan Heussaff has been recognized by the James Beard Media Awards, which is tagged as the Oscars of the culinary world.

“I’m still shaking. We made it,” he wrote on Sunday, June 4, alongside a photo of him with the medal.

The French-Filipino content creator and restaurateur bested fellow nominees Kalamatas Kitchen and Andrew Huang, Ewa Huang, and Jeromy Ko of Nom Life under the Social Media Account category.

Said category “recognizes excellence in a single food-related post, or compilation of up to three posts, that clearly represents the intention of the Facebook page, Twitter account, TikTok account, Instagram feed, or other social media format.”

Heusaff leads the digital video production and creative agency The Fat Kid Inside, which was founded in January 2013. Under the same agency, his Youtube channel FEATR provides content that highlights Filipino cuisine and culture for over three million subscribers.

“Anywhere you go in the world, you’ll meet Filipinos, especially in the food and beverage industry,” Erwan said in his acceptance speech. “In fact, one of our largest revenue streams of the country are Filipinos who are working overseas, yet not a lot is known about our culture or our food.”

“Tons of people have said Filipino food is the next big thing, and I’m obsessed with trying to figure out how to make it just the big thing,” the FEATR founder continued. “And so this, for me, means absolutely everything because it just motivates me further to keep shining the light on our beautiful country, our beautiful people, and the food that is made in our kitchen.”

The 2023 James Beard Awards ceremony was held in Chicago, USA. It is named after food writer, teacher, and author James Beard, considered to be the “Dean of American Cookery,” and recognizes exceptional chefs, restaurateurs, authors, and journalists in the culinary and food media industries.

A separate ceremony for the restaurant and chef categories will be held on Monday, June 5, wherein Filipino-American chef Aaron Verzosa is nominated for Best Chef in the Northwest and Pacific, and Filipino chefs Vince Bugtong of ABACÁ and Margarita Manzke of République are nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.