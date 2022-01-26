Say cheese! Enjoy gooey 3-cheese fondue at home through this local ‘cheesy’ business

Heads-up, cheese-mosas! This ooey gooey cheese fondue comes in a bread bowl with onion rings, teriyaki chicken, and more.

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a certified cheese-mosa like me, then I’m pretty sure you’re into ooey-gooey cheesy things too, like cheese fondue. If you’ve been looking to satisfy a recent cheesy fix, check out local business Everything But Cheese (EBC) and their cheese-centric comfort food menu!

Everything But Cheese serves anything and everything cheese – from grilled cheese sandwiches, baked mac, baked rice, to cheeseburgers and cheese dips – but the main event, personally, would have to be the Classic 3-Cheese Fondue (P349). You can never go wrong with dipping your favorite fried snacks into a bowl of hot, melty cheese.

EBC’s 3-Cheese Fondue consists of the fried works – there’s crispy, golden-brown, large onion rings; nacho chips; French fries; and sweet, saucy, tender teriyaki chicken poppers – all surrounding the star of the cheesy show: the melted cheese fondue.

EBC’s special 3-cheese sauce mixture is made from a combination of double cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan, served in a soft, freshly-baked bread bowl. The cheesy blend is balanced and just right in terms of its savory, salty, and tangy profiles – you’ll really taste the quality cheddar. It’s not the sweet kind of cheese, which I appreciate.

The 3-cheese sauce works perfectly with all of the fried goodies, especially with the chicken poppers, if you enjoy that sweet-savory taste – you get the sweetness from the teriyaki sauce and the saltiness from the cheese in every cheese-drenched bite.

EBC’s cheese fondue box is delivered with the cheese sauce in a separate container. All you have to do is heat the cheese mixture in the microwave or on your stovetop until it’s reached a melty, creamy consistency (that usually takes up to two-three minutes). Once it’s heated up, just pour the mixture into the bread bowl until it overflows on all sides, and sprinkle the complementary parmesan cheese on top for an extra umami kick.

Also, no one’s stopping you from devouring that soggy, post-fondue bread bowl afterwards!

EBC also has a Spicy Pimiento & Pepper Jack Fondue (P399) and White Cheese Fondue (P399).

OWNERS. Couple Ben and Dianne Roco pose at EBC’s first branch in Sta. Ana, Manila. Photo courtesy of EBC

EBC started as a small, humble food stall along Calderon Street, Plaza Hugo, Sta. Ana, Manila in June 2015, owned by couple Ben and Dianne Roco. With their mission to show Filipinos “authentic and artisan cheeses” via a casual, quick service menu, the Rocos were set to expand around the country.

FIRST. EBC started as a street stall in June 2015. Photo courtesy of EBC

As of today, EBC has 10 branches in SM Baguio, SM Manila, SM Grand Central, SM San Lazaro, E. Rodriguez, Boni Mandaluyong, Marikina City, Sherwood Taft, BF Homes Aguirre, and three more in RFC Molino, BF Resort, and SM Bacoor opening soon.

Customers can order for delivery via GrabFood, foodpanda, and EBC’s website. They can deliver from 11 am to 6 pm daily. – Rappler.com