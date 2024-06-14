Celebrate Dad! Food gifts, bonding activities to make Father’s Day extra special

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

How are you treating the number one man in your life this Father's Day? Here are some ideas we think he'll enjoy!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s your main character moment, Dad!

Our hardworking fathers deserve nothing but the best this Father’s Day (and every day). So, what better way to show your appreciation and love than planning a special day just for him? Fill it with his favorite snacks, sweets, and knick-knacks, or introduce him to new treats and bonding activities he can enjoy with you!

Sweet treats, yummy eats

Does Dad love matcha and ice cream? Artisanal ice cream brand Merry Moo collaborated with milk tea chain Serenitea to bring both favorites together.

The new Matcha Motchi Ice Cream’s creamy matcha base blends well with every chewy mochi embedded. Share a pint of matcha and mochi goodness with Dad for P385.

How about treating Dad to a breakfast or brunch date? Visit Brunch Bureau at Molito, Alabang and Legazpi Village, Makati City, or take home its best-selling, signature Banana Bread.

The cozy brunch spot offers coffee by Melbourne-based coffee roasters, Seven Seeds, and serves classic Pinoy breakfast staples. Have your coffee or tea with Brunch Bureau’s freshly baked Banana Bread Loaf (P380), a fluffy, soft, and moist pastry rich in roasted banana flavor, accentuated by its brown butter aroma and some nuttiness.

Is Dad more into savory snacks? Hailing from Bicol, the brand QueRica Pili Nut will have his health-conscious snacky tendencies covered.

Championing Filipino culture, Querica’s Premium Pili Nuts are grown in the Bicol Region and hand-harvested by local farmers. You can get 50 grams or 200g of Pili Nuts in six different flavors: keeping it simple with the Plain with Philippine Sea Salt; sweet Ube; rich Davao Chocolate; aromatic Coffee; and a sophisticated mix of cheese and truffle salt with the Truffle Pecorino. There’s also a limited edition Asin Tibuok. It makes for the perfect gift – the packaging is sleek and elegant too.

For Dad’s big appetite, maybe a hefty smashed burger from NFT-themed Bored and Hungry Philippines would suffice? The fast-food stall introduces three new items – one is the crispy Wild Out Wings, deep-fried wings coated in a mild buffalo sauce and sprinkled with parsley.

If he wants something lighter but just as filling, the OG Sea Smash features a deep-fried cobbler fillet with a generous amount of tartar sauce and a slice of American cheese squeezed between two buns. As a savory side, the Cajun Corn Ribs provide a subtle kick of Cajun spice and mild heat.

For the mallrat

If you’re hanging out at Glorietta 3, the Ayala Malls establishment has crafted Father’s Day activities and promos from June 15-16 for Dad and the fam.

Just present a minimum purchase receipt of P4,000 and your Dad can get an exclusive Brick & Beef Pack, a premium steak build kit ready for the grill. On June 16, with a minimum purchase receipt of P1,000, you can join Glorietta’s frame-building activity – take a photo, construct a unique frame, and display your masterpiece at home.

Bonifacio High Street has a special Father’s Day promo where you can present up to 3 receipts worth P15,000 (dated between June 7–15, 2024) purchased at BHS merchants and redeem a special gift box on June 16!

The all-in-one box holds a Uniqlo Airism Shirt, KS Wipes Pro & KS Foam Premium Shoe Cleaner, a 4-pack of Engkanto Craft Beer, Chivas Regal 18 (700ML), and a Bosch GO 3 Smart Cordless Screwdriver!

Hotels and buffets

Dads would never pass up on a solid buffet, and Solaire Resort and Casino’s Fresh Buffet is where you should go for a sulit option that features cuisines from all over the world. In Fresh, you can even sample Chef Goh Fukuyama of La Maison de la Nature Goh’s Boston lobster prepared in Homard Tom Yum sauce (he has a Michelin star)! Unlimited lobsters are up for grabs – boiled, cajun, in kare-kare sauce, alavar sauce, and more!

Solaire also has several dining options, depending on Dad’s mood of the day.

For traditional beef tartare or red wine-braised flat iron steak, Solaire’s Italian Sunday brunch place, Finestra, is the place to visit. The Butcher’s Block is another meaty brunch spot where you can have Cebu Lechon, chicken, and flavorful jalapeño and fennel sausages.

Have a taste of Japan at Yakumi where you can create your shabu-shabu and sukiyaki; or you can order a seafood feast of Boston lobster and Red Snapper Papillote. They also offer unlimited cocktails, featuring Japanese whiskey Iwai and Horodoke Peach sake served in Highball.

You can also go all-out in Red Lantern’s Eat-All-You-Can dim sum buffet. It’s the best excuse for a cheat day – black pepper wagyu beef bun, crystal skin lobster dumplings, ‘dong po’ style braised pork belly, and more!

Solaire will also provide a walking photo booth, a caricaturist, live band, and a magic show. Tired from the day? Chill with a cup of tea at the Oasis Garden Café, where Dad can snack on beef kare-kare croquettes.

You can also plan a day of eats at Newport World Resorts with the Casa Buenas’ Rey De La Casa Father’s Day Special.

This feast consists of almondigas with tomato sauce, queso con chorizo fonduta, grilled roasted beef short ribs with mashed chickpea and salsa verde, grilled stuffed squid with corn stew, and bitter flourless chocolate cake, good for a family of five persons.

Budget’s not a problem? Opt for the fine dining experience at Yamazato where a P3,900+++ Obento Kaiseki is crafted with grilled black cod with saikyo miso sauce, salmon rolled in kombu kelp, young sweetfish in Nanban sauce, and bamboo shoot wrapped with kurobuta pork. A wagyu and seafood buffet in Sheraton Manila Hotel’s S Kitchen is priced at P3,888 on June 16.

After feasting, you and Dad can relax at the Holiday Inn Express Manila. Newport City’s Dad’s Day Out package pairs an overnight staycation with two P500 cinema cards. This package ends on June 29. – Rappler.com