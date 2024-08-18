What’s behind the viral pistachio chocolate bar from Dubai?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pistachio spread and crunchy knafeh inside a chocolate bar – have you seen this on your feeds, too?

MANILA, Philippines – If you’ve seen content creators biting into a viral pistachio-filled chocolate bar on your feeds lately, you might be one of the curious many asking: What is that, anyway?

Many sweet tooths around the world have been gushing about and clamoring for the recently viral Pistachio Chocolate by Fix Dessert Chocolatier, a brand from Dubai.

Artisanal chocolatiers from the country have crafted the sought-after, luxury chocolate bar with premium ingredients, resulting in a so-called “unique flavor and textural experience” (and a hefty price tag).

Clips of social media users halving the chocolate bark and exposing the slightly savory, pistachio-filled center have made their rounds, including them biting into the candy bar with a distinctly loud and nutty crunch. Other creators have even tried to make their own homemade versions!

High-quality milk chocolate encases “pistachio knafeh,” giving the treat a nutty taste and crispy texture on the inside, paired with the smooth chocolate.

Behind the bar

Although Knafeh is made with shredded phyllo dough known as Kataifi, it is not exactly a Dubai delicacy, as its origins trace back to Greece and Turkey, where it is considered a traditional dessert.

While Kataifi is not native to Dubai, it is widely available due to the city’s diverse culinary scene, which features a variety of Middle Eastern dishes. As a melting pot of cultures, Dubai now offers Kataifi as part of its rich food offerings.

The Dubai Pistachio Chocolate Bar began its viral ascent in early 2024 and gained attention through social media buzz, rave influencer reviews, and endorsements.

According to a report by CNN, British-Egyptian Fix founder Sarah Hamouda never anticipated that her brand would become a global sensation. Initially inspired by her pregnancy cravings, Hamouda created the chocolate as a personal indulgence, but it soon evolved into a thriving business.

The unique combination of flavors – rich chocolate, pistachio spread, and crunchy knafeh, a shredded Arabic pastry – proved a winning formula, catapulting the product to international fame.

“To be honest, I never imagined it would go global,” Hamouda admits, reflecting on the unexpected success of her viral creation.

In addition to the Pistachio Chocolate bar, the brand also offers other flavors, like the Biscoff Chocolate Bar, Nutella Brownies and Cereal, Pretzel Chocolate Bar, Cinnamon Caramel Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar, and the iconic Dubai Karak Tea, and Milk Chocolate Bar.

The viral Dubai Pistachio Chocolate Bar has inspired several other brands in Dubai to create their own versions or similar products. Prominent chocolatiers like Patchi have ventured into pistachio-flavored offerings. Artisanal brands like Koko black and Moribyan have also embraced the trend, incorporating pistachio into their gourmet creations.

One chocolate bar costs 68.25 dirhams or around P1,063.

Chocoholics can try ordering from the Fix Chocolate official website. Local shops and sellers have also been holding “pasabuys” for those in the Philippines. – Rappler.com