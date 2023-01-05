Donut pass up on this Makati bakery’s homemade brioche donuts in 12 flavors

It's a soft and light donut with a satisfying bite and chew to it!

MANILA, Philippines – You can’t really go wrong with homemade donuts, especially when they’re simple in concept but top-tier in execution! Check out Makati City bakery Founders Donuts, whose donuts come in 12 easy-to-love flavors that both kids and kids-at-heart will enjoy for merienda.

It’s an average-sized donut that’s soft and light but has a satisfying bite and chew to it. The dough isn’t greasy nor overly sweet, and has that slight savory tang that makes it addictive to eat and gives way to the sweet toppings and glazes on top. Each balanced flavor is distinct from one another, and shines in its own right. One donut is easy to finish in one sitting!

There’s the Classic Glazed (P39) flavor, and other flavors at P49 each: Chocolate Frosted, White Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Sprinkles, Strawberry Candy, Nutty Nutella, Oreo Dream, and Matcha Green Tea. The Cereal Donut, Biscoff Tiramisu, Coffee Almonds, and Triple Chocolate Crunch cost P55 each.

You can get a half-dozen box of mixed flavors (P285), a dozen of mixed flavors (P540), or a half-dozen of glazed (P215) or a whole dozen (P410). You can also get a half glazed, half mixed dozen (P480).

Many call Founders Donuts’ dough “unique” – the key, according to the owners, is that they mix two kinds of flour. Since it’s a brioche dough, they also add a lot of butter, eggs, and milk into it.

“Our inspiration for our flavors is very simple, we want ‘less is more.’ They should taste the way you would expect them to taste. Like for our best-selling cereal donut, we used a creamy white chocolate base to mimic the taste of milk and just have the taste of the Fruity Pebbles cereal take over. It should really taste like you are eating a bowl of cereal in donut form,” Founders Donuts told Rappler.

Founders Donuts is the brainchild of Founders Café Incorporated, a workshop café operated by two business consultants, RP Argonza and Christopher Estacion. The donuts were merely a side hustle of RP, who started making these donuts from home more than 10 years ago.

“He would make them at 1 in the morning, and his wife, Wenie, would bring them and sell them to people where she used to work,” they said.

“It’s a labor of love. Our dough takes at least 24 hours to make – including all the mixing and resting phases – and since we currently make thousands of donuts on a daily basis, it’s like the process never ends,” they added.

Founders Donuts is located at 5797 Zobel Roxas St., Palanan, Makati City. Aside from donuts, the cafe also sells coffee and tea. You can order via GrabFood, Founders’ website, or SMS at 09458825167. – Rappler.com