Frankie’s apologizes for incident between staff and Robredo supporters

MANILA, Philippines – Popular wings restaurant Frankie’s issued an apology on its social media accounts on Monday, March 21, after a diner’s Facebook post narrating an incident between the restaurant’s staff and supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo went viral.

On Sunday night, March 20, netizen Ajie Jugueta wrote a Facebook post about how he had allegedly witnessed a staff member at the Frankie’s BGC Crossroads branch shouting “BBM!” – presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos’ initials – as he passed by pink-clad diners who had just come from the PasigLaban Para sa Tropa Pasig City People’s Rally on Emerald Avenue, Pasig City. The rally was in support of Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid.

“It’s sad also that the rest of the staff just laughed at the Leni supporters being offended,” Jugueta wrote. “When the offended table asked to speak with the manager, acceptably enraged, the rest of the staff just kept laughing. When that table left, some of the staff were joking around that they didn’t even want to clean up after the table simply because they were Leni supporters.”

In their apology, Frankie’s said that they had invited the staff member in question to their headquarters to “hear his side personally.” They added: “We would also like to assure you that the view of any individual team member does not reflect that of the management or of the whole organization. We respect people from all sides of the political spectrum and that this should never be a basis for not giving basic courtesy and respect, especially coming from us in the service industry.”

“We know that we are, and should be better than this. We humbly and sincerely apologize for this incident,” they wrote.

After Jugueta’s post garnered comments calling to boycott Frankie’s, Jugueta clarified in a postscript: “After reading some comments, firing them isn’t a solution. Remember, kasama sila sa pinaglalaban natin (they are part of who we’re fighting for). #RadikalMagmahal let’s not take away their means of providing for their families…. Let’s not give the whole Frankie’s franchise hate. Don’t boycott! Like us, they too have families they have to provide for. Let this be a lesson of what TRUE respect really should be instead.” – Rappler.com