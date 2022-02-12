Get Frankie’s New York Cheesecake as ice cream from The Lost Bread

COLLAB. The Lost Bread releases its new New York Cheesecake Ice Cream with Frankie's.

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a fellow fan of Frankie’s unsung hero – its homemade New York Cheesecake – then you’ll be just as happy to know that an ice cream version of the popular dessert now exists, thanks to dessert shop The Lost Bread.

The Lost Bread launched its latest collaboration with Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings late January, announcing that the New York Cheesecake Ice Cream is now available at P399 a pint.

“Together with the Frankie’s team, both brands closely worked on creating an ice cream flavor that plays with both its strengths. Hence the creation of New York Cheesecake Ice Cream,” The Lost Bread said.

In one pint you get The Lost Bread’s signature creamy, smooth, thick ice cream, and a balance of both sweet and tangy flavor profiles, with the latter tasting more prominent (just like a good NY cheesecake). For some texture, crunchy graham streusel (posing as the cheesecake’s “crust”) is mixed into the ice cream.

Customers can order the New York Cheesecake Ice Cream online for delivery via The Lost Bread’s website. An insulated gift bag can also be added for P150, which can fit eight pints inside.

The Lost Bread’s last collaboration with the local wings joint was in February 2021 for its limited edition buffalo wings-flavored ice cream. – Rappler.com